Home > Sports > ZIM vs WI T20 WC 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Live

ZIM vs WI T20 WC 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Live

ZIM vs WI Live Streaming: Check when and where to watch Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match live on TV and online, including match time and broadcast details.

ZIM vs WI Live Streaming. (Photo Credits: AFP)
ZIM vs WI Live Streaming. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: February 23, 2026 12:01:36 IST

ZIM vs WI T20 WC 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Live

Zimbabwe vs West Indies: After a brilliant show in the group stage, Zimbabwe are all set to lock horns with West Indies in their Super 8 fixture in Mumbai. Zimbabwe have been in a brilliant form and ended the group stage as table-toppers. West Indies, on the other hand, have also entered in the Super 8 stage with four wins on the trot. 

Here are the streaming details for the ZIM vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 match. 

When is the Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will take place on Monday, February 23.

Where is the Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be held at the Wankehde Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time is Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will begin at 7:00 pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 6:30 pm IST.

How can I watch the Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match LIVE?

The Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I live stream the Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match? 

The Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be available for live-streaming on the JioHotstar website and app in India.

SQUADS: 

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson, Johnson Charles

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 10:36 AM IST
Tags: t20 world cup 2026ZIM vs WIZimbabwe vs West Indies

ZIM vs WI T20 WC 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Live

ZIM vs WI T20 WC 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Live
ZIM vs WI T20 WC 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Live
ZIM vs WI T20 WC 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Live
ZIM vs WI T20 WC 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Live

QUICK LINKS