Home > Tech and Auto > Amazon Cloud Hub in UAE Shuts Down: Iranian Attack Causes Major Fire, Power Outage

Amazon Cloud Hub in UAE Shuts Down: Iranian Attack Causes Major Fire, Power Outage

An Amazon cloud data center in the UAE caught fire after an Iranian attack. The company has temporarily closed operations

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 2, 2026 14:55:00 IST

Amazon Cloud Hub in UAE Shuts Down: Iranian Attack Causes Major Fire, Power Outage

US based tech giant Amazon has shut down its Cloud unit in UAE temporarily after ‘Objects Hit’ the facility. The company confirmed that at approximately 4:30 AM PST on 1st March. 

(This is a developing story)

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 2:55 PM IST
Tags: amazoniran-usuae

