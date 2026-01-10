CMF Headphone Pro To Debut In India: 100-Hour Playback, 40dB ANC & Swappable Cushions, Check Launch Date And Price

CMF Headphone Pro Design

CMF is planning to some out of the box experience to the users in terms of look and feel. The company is offering a lot more colourful and playful. The headphones are customisable so that users can swap out the ear cushions for different colours. These colourful swapable cushions will be sold separately. CMF wants users to feel like they have a say in how their gears look and feel.

The headphones are decided to ditch touch gestures and stick with physical buttons and dials. Users get a roller dial for volume, playback, and ANC, and there is also a customisable action button for quick shortcuts. There is also an energy slider, which allows users to tweak the bass and treble instantly without using any app or software.

CMF Headphone Pro Battery

The headphones are packed with a big battery. Without ANC users get up to 100 hours of playback and with noise cancellation on user get a playback of around 50 hours.

Talking about the price, the Headphone Pro is priced at $99 in the global market, which is about Rs. 9,000

The company has not shared any official India price yet but there are chances that Nothing's premium headphones at budget friendly approach.


