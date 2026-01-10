CMF Headphone Pro To Debut In India: 100-Hour Playback, 40dB ANC & Swappable Cushions, Check Launch Date And Price

CMF, the sub-brand of Nothing has confirmed that they are all-set to launch the CMF Headphone Pro in India on 13th January. This is going to be the first headphones launch in India by the brand. The company is expanding its portfolio via launch of affordable audio gear packed with high end features.
CMF Headphone Pro Design
CMF is planning to some out of the box experience to the users in terms of look and feel. The company is offering a lot more colourful and playful. The headphones are customisable so that users can swap out the ear cushions for different colours. These colourful swapable cushions will be sold separately. CMF wants users to feel like they have a say in how their gears look and feel.
Talking about colours the CMF Headphone Pro offers dark grey, light green, and light grey colours globally. The experts believe that company will launch same in colours in India too.
The headphones are decided to ditch touch gestures and stick with physical buttons and dials. Users get a roller dial for volume, playback, and ANC, and there is also a customisable action button for quick shortcuts. There is also an energy slider, which allows users to tweak the bass and treble instantly without using any app or software.
CMF Headphone Pro Battery
The headphones are packed with a big battery. Without ANC users get up to 100 hours of playback and with noise cancellation on user get a playback of around 50 hours.
Talking about the price, the Headphone Pro is priced at $99 in the global market, which is about Rs. 9,000
The company has not shared any official India price yet but there are chances that Nothing’s premium headphones at budget friendly approach.
Also Read: Infinix Note Edge Set To Debut: World’s First Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 7100, XOS 16 OS Launching On…
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed