Do You Know Why Apple Earpods Case Are All-White? Tech Giant Once Experimented With These Two Colors But Rejected Them, Here's Why

A 2016 leak reveals Apple tested bright pink and yellow AirPods to match the iPhone 7 but rejected them for a classic white look to ensure the product became instantly recognizable.

Why Apple rejected colourful AirPods
Why Apple rejected colourful AirPods

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 28, 2025 20:34:11 IST

After nine years of launch of the first Apple AirPods, a new leak is now circulating over the internet which shows that the Apple experimented with Bright Pink and Yellow charging case apart from the regular white look which became synonymous with the product. 

As per the experts, the bright colour prototypes of AirPods were part of Apple’s internal design validation testing in 2016, but the colours were disqualified at the last moment. This is not the very first time that Apple has performed experiments with colours. 

Why Apple rejected the colours 

As per reports and experts the Apple wanted the AirPods to compliment the colour palette of the iPhone 7 which included silver, gold, rose gold and black. The company also planned a new purple iPhone 7 which was cancelled before the launch. 

This decision helped the company to position AirPods as a recognizable accessory, through it meant abandoning more playful options. After the launch of AirPods in 2016 it has become the most successful product of the white charging case and earbuds becoming instantly recognizable worldwide whereas the other brands have offered custom painted versions in various colours. 

AirPod Pro 3 with heart rate sensor 

Apple recently launched AirPod Pro 3 in which the company has added a heart sensor, enhanced sound quality and active noise cancellation. The company claims that they have redesigned the airflow system inside the earbuds that widens the sound stage. The ear tips of the device are now foam-infused, doubling the noise cancellation compared to the previous generation of AirPods Pro.  

The company says that the difference is ‘night and day’ when compared to the original AirPods Pro from 2019. The latest AirPod Pro 3 are best fitting AirPods ever as per the company. The company claims that they have tested tens of thousands of ears and made it smaller to fit the ear canal better. 

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 8:34 PM IST
