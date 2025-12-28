Do You Know Why Apple Earpods Case Are All-White? Tech Giant Once Experimented With These Two Colors But Rejected Them, Here’s Why

As per the experts, the bright colour prototypes of AirPods were part of Apple’s internal design validation testing in 2016, but the colours were disqualified at the last moment. This is not the very first time that Apple has performed experiments with colours.

Why Apple rejected the colours

This decision helped the company to position AirPods as a recognizable accessory, through it meant abandoning more playful options. After the launch of AirPods in 2016 it has become the most successful product of the white charging case and earbuds becoming instantly recognizable worldwide whereas the other brands have offered custom painted versions in various colours.

AirPod Pro 3 with heart rate sensor

Apple recently launched AirPod Pro 3 in which the company has added a heart sensor, enhanced sound quality and active noise cancellation. The company claims that they have redesigned the airflow system inside the earbuds that widens the sound stage. The ear tips of the device are now foam-infused, doubling the noise cancellation compared to the previous generation of AirPods Pro.

The company says that the difference is ‘night and day’ when compared to the original AirPods Pro from 2019. The latest AirPod Pro 3 are best fitting AirPods ever as per the company. The company claims that they have tested tens of thousands of ears and made it smaller to fit the ear canal better. Also Read: From CMF Phone 2 to Oppo Reno 14: These Budget Camera Phones Launched This Year Beat The iPhone In Photography

