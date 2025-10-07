LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Global crypto ETFs attract record $5.95 billion as bitcoin scales new highs

Global crypto ETFs attract record $5.95 billion as bitcoin scales new highs

Global crypto ETFs attract record $5.95 billion as bitcoin scales new highs

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 7, 2025 16:45:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Global crypto ETFs attract record $5.95 billion as bitcoin scales new highs

(Reuters) -Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking crypto assets drew record inflows of $5.95 billion globally last week, as strong demand for digital assets helped propel bitcoin to an all-time high. Digital asset investment products garnered the record capital in the week ended October 4, according to data from Coinshares.  Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, surpassed its August peak to hit a record high on October 5, extending its gains to reach $126,223 for the first time on Monday. The United States led with $5 billion inflows in crypto ETFs, followed by Switzerland at $563 million and Germany at $312 million, both setting new records, Coinshares said. Bitcoin attracted $3.55 billion, ether $1.48 billion, while solana and XRP drew $706.5 million and $219.4 million, respectively. Bitcoin's ascent comes alongside a record rally in traditional safe haven gold, as a weakening U.S. dollar amid trade uncertainty and economic concerns is pushing investors to diversify their portfolios. "This level of investment highlights the growing recognition of digital assets as an alternative in times of uncertainty," said James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares, in the weekly report. Deutsche Bank expects bitcoin to feature on most central banks' balance sheets, alongside gold, by 2030. The cryptocurrency rally this year has been driven by more supportive policies under U.S. President Donald Trump, demand from institutional investors, and bitcoin's deepening integration with global financial markets. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 4:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

AMD And OpenAI Partnership: Forget Your Phone, This Might Be The Future
Quantum Communication: A New Way to Send Messages Safely That No One Can Hack or Steal
OpenAI’s Game-Changer: ChatGPT Now Lets You Use Spotify, Canva, Zillow And More Without Leaving The Chat, Here Is How To Use This Update
Nissan Tekton Unveiled: Bold New C-SUV Launching In India Q2 2026, Features And What To Expect
Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift 2025: The OG Of SUVs Returns With Rugged Design, Modern Comfort, And All You Need To Know About Price And Features!

LATEST NEWS

State Department Daybook
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 08, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus To Likely To Have Some Disagreements With Their Boss
Is It Safe for Expectant Mothers to Fast During Karwa Chauth?
Global crypto ETFs attract record $5.95 billion as bitcoin scales new highs
Who Is Bigg Boss 19 Wildcard Contestant Malti Chahar? Why Is Tanya Mittal Unhappy With Deepak Chahar’s Sister In BB19?
Mood Food: How Your Emotions Affect What You Eat (and Why It Matters)
Donald Trump Responds To Reports Claiming He Told Benjamin Netanyahu To Be ‘F*cking Negative’, Here Is What He Said
New Research Links Microplastic Exposure to Increased Risk of Colon Cancer, Say Scientists
Global Business & Education Summit 2025 at UK Parliament Unites World Leaders for Purposeful Progress
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Return Dates Confirmed, Check Complete Schedule
Global crypto ETFs attract record $5.95 billion as bitcoin scales new highs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Global crypto ETFs attract record $5.95 billion as bitcoin scales new highs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Global crypto ETFs attract record $5.95 billion as bitcoin scales new highs
Global crypto ETFs attract record $5.95 billion as bitcoin scales new highs
Global crypto ETFs attract record $5.95 billion as bitcoin scales new highs
Global crypto ETFs attract record $5.95 billion as bitcoin scales new highs

QUICK LINKS