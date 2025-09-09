Google Chrome's latest update enhances text zooming, accessibility features

Washington [US], May 18 (ANI): Google has rolled out a significant update for Chrome on Android, allowing users to zoom in on text without affecting the webpage’s layout.

According to The Verge, this feature is particularly useful for individuals who struggle with reading small font sizes or want to focus on specific text elements without zooming in on the entire page.

The updated Page Zoom feature can be accessed by tapping the three-dot menu in the top-right corner of Chrome and selecting the desired text size.

A slider will appear, allowing users to adjust the text size to their preference. This setting can be applied to individual websites or all websites visited.

Google is also introducing other accessibility features, including Optical Character Recognition (OCR): Chrome’s OCR tool can now automatically recognise scanned PDFs on desktop, enabling users to highlight, copy, and search for text, as well as use screen readers.

Another feature is Gemini Integration with TalkBack: TalkBack, Android’s screen reader, will allow users to ask follow-up questions about images, such as identifying objects, colours, and materials.

A third feature is expressive captions which provides real-time captions for audio content across most apps on Android devices, capturing not only what someone says but also how they say it.

Expressive Captions will be available in English in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia on devices running Android 15 and later. (ANI)

