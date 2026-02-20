LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Google Rolls Out Gemini 3.1 Pro: Enhanced Intelligence for Creating Clear Visuals And Decoding Complex Data—Check Everything You Need To Know About The New AI Model

Google Rolls Out Gemini 3.1 Pro: Enhanced Intelligence for Creating Clear Visuals And Decoding Complex Data—Check Everything You Need To Know About The New AI Model

Google has launched Gemini 3.1 Pro, an upgraded AI model with stronger reasoning and better performance on benchmarks like ARC-AGI-2. It is rolling out via the Gemini app, with higher limits for AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, and is also available in NotebookLM for paid users.

Gemini 3.1 Pro
Gemini 3.1 Pro

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: February 20, 2026 16:19:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Google Rolls Out Gemini 3.1 Pro: Enhanced Intelligence for Creating Clear Visuals And Decoding Complex Data—Check Everything You Need To Know About The New AI Model

US-based tech giant Google has announced the launch of Gemini 3.1 Pro, its latest artificial intelligence model aimed at tackling complex problem-solving tasks with improved reasoning capabilities. 

The update comes exactly three months after the company released Gemini 3 Pro on November 19. 

With Gemini 3.1 Pro, Google claims that it is delivering “a step forward in core reasoning,” positioning the model as a smarter and more capable baseline for handling sophisticated challenges, as per report published in GSM Arena. 

As per the tech giant, Gemini 3.1 Pro portrays stronger performance across multiple AI benchmarks when compared with Gemini 3 Pro and competing flagship models from other companies. 

The company particularly highlighted results on ARC-AGI-2, a benchmark designed to evaluate a model’s ability to solve entirely new logic patterns. In that test, Gemini 3.1 Pro outperformed rival models, underlining its advancements in reasoning and adaptability. 

Google describes the new model as being built for scenarios “where a simple answer isn’t enough,” as per GSM Arena. It uses advanced reasoning techniques to address more demanding queries and multi-layered tasks. 

As per media report, the company said this enhanced intelligence is suited for practical applications such as generating clear, visual explanations of complex topics, synthesising large volumes of data into a unified view, and supporting creative workflows. 

Gemini 3.1 Pro is being rolled out to all users through the Gemini app. However, subscribers to Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra plans will receive higher usage limits. The model is also available within NotebookLM, but access there is restricted to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. 

The launch underscores Google’s continued focus on strengthening the reasoning abilities of its AI systems, an area that has become central to competition in the generative AI space. 

 (ANI) 

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 4:18 PM IST
Tags: aigemini proGoogleGoogle GeminiGoogle Gemini 3

Google Rolls Out Gemini 3.1 Pro: Enhanced Intelligence for Creating Clear Visuals And Decoding Complex Data—Check Everything You Need To Know About The New AI Model

