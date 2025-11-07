GTA 6 Delayed Again, Rockstar Just Broke Every Gamer’s Heart (Again)

GTA 6 Release Delayed Again: Gamers Left Heartbroken as Launch Pushed to November 2026

Well, gamers, it’s official, our dreams of cruising through Vice City anytime soon have been carjacked again! Rockstar Games has announced yet another delay for Grand Theft Auto VI, now set to release on November 19, 2026. That’s six more long months of memes, speculation, and heartbreak for a community that’s already been waiting over a decade since GTA 5 dropped in 2013.

So, Rockstar says it needs “more time to polish the game,” but at this point, fans might need therapy more than the game needs polish. The delay marks the second major pushback, and while we get it, perfection takes time, patience isn’t exactly a gamer’s best stat.

So buckle up (again), because the road to Vice City just got longer. Maybe by the time GTA 6 finally launches, we’ll all own flying cars in real life.

Hi everyone, Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026. We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and… pic.twitter.com/yLX9KIiDzX — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 6, 2025

Rockstar’s Official Statement On GTA 6 Delay: “We Want To Deliver What You Deserve”

In a statement, Rockstar Games said:

“Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026. We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realise has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.”

The studio thanked fans for their continued patience and promised that the additional time would ensure GTA 6 meets Rockstar’s signature quality standards.

GTA 6 Delay: What to Expect: Return To Vice City And the State Of Leonida

Rockstar teased that the wait will be worth it, saying:

“While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern-day Vice City.”

The game promises a vast, immersive open world, taking players back to the iconic Vice City with upgraded visuals and a richer narrative experience.

New Protagonists In GTA 6: Lucia And Jason The upcoming GTA 6 will feature two main protagonists, Lucia and Jason.

Lucia and Jason. The duo is inspired by the notorious criminals Bonnie and Clyde.

Bonnie and Clyde. Trailers tease a dynamic storyline filled with fast-paced heists and chaos.

filled with fast-paced heists and chaos. The game promises an expanded open world, even larger and more immersive than GTA 5.