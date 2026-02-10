Honor To Launch X80 With 12,000mAh Massive Battery, Triple Camera Setup-Check All Specs, Price And Launch Date

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Honor is gearing up to introduce its another budget smartphone which is going to be beast in terms of battery backup. As per media reports, the company is working on its new phone, the Honor X80, which will be packed with 10,000mAh battery, which is claimed to last for two days.

Honor X80 features and specification

The device is expected to feature a 6.81-inch flat LTPS display with 1.5K resolution with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is expected to be powered by the next-generation Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 (SM6850) chipset paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage.

In terms of optics, the rear panel is likely to feature a triple camera setup with an LED flashlight placed in a circle. The phone offers a primary sensor of 50MP with OIS, and the front panel offers a 16MP camera for selfie and video calling.

The key highlight of the device is its massive battery of around 11,000 – 12,000mAh battery which can easily last for two days. The battery is supported by 80W wired fast charging.

Honor X80 Price

To understand the price expectation of the upcoming phone, we need to put the previous device, the Honor X70, which runs on Snapdragon Gen 4 chip and features a 6.79-inch 1.5K display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Honor X70 is packed with a 8,300mAh battery supported by 80W wired fast charging.

The X70 starts at CYN 1,399 which is around Rs 16,000 in China, so if the X80 really comes in cheaper.


