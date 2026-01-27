HP Launches HyperX OMEN 15 Arrives In India With Intel Core i7 And NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs For Pro Gaming, Check Top Features And Price Here

HP HyperX OMEN 15 specifications and hardware

The newly launched laptop features a 15.6-inch display with up to QHD resolution and refresh rate of 240Hz. The device is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs. The device features up to 16GB DDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

The thermal management of the device is managed by OMEN Tempest Cooling technology, which uses a multi-fan setup and improved airflow paths to manage sustained performance during long gaming sessions. The device also offers a full-size keyboard with RGB backlighting tuned for gaming use.

HP HyperX OMEN 15 gaming features

The company ships the device with OMEN Gaming Hub through which users can monitor system performance, customise lighting, and adjust power profiles. The HyperX audio tuning is integrated for in-game sound positioning and voice clarity. The connectivity options consist of Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Thunderbolt ports, USB-A, HDMI, and headphone-mic combo jack.

The company is focusing on users who want a laptop balancing between gaming performance and everyday productivity, while keeping support for newer Intel and NVIDIA platforms relevant for upcoming game titles.

HP HyperX OMEN Price and Availability

The device has a starting price of Rs.1,39,999 in India, the price varies from configuration to configuration. The device is available for sale through HP World stores, the HP online store, and leading offline and online retail partners across India. The company is also offering limited time introductory offers by giving HyperX gaming accessories on select variants. This offer is subject to availability and retail terms.


