Huawei To Make Comeback In India With MatePad 11.5: Flipkart Launches Microsite, Check All Details And Specs

Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant Huawei which was once top smartphone brand in Indian market and it almost disappearing from the consumer market. Huawei has a long history in the country. The brand was once competed closely with Samsung and Xiaomi in the smartphone segment, but its Indian operations slowed down significantly after global sanctions in 2020 and the loss of Google services on its device.

Giving more weight to recent rumors, it does like Huawei is indeed planning a comeback to India.

This landing page was spotted on Flipkart by some people, which shows that they’re gearing up to launch a tablet.

Matching the images, it looks like the MatePad 11.5 (2025), which… pic.twitter.com/0A6aOEf0XR

— Aryan Gupta (@SavageAryan007) March 14, 2026