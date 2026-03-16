Huawei To Make Comeback In India With MatePad 11.5: Flipkart Launches Microsite, Check All Details And Specs

Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant Huawei which was once top smartphone brand in Indian market and it almost disappearing from the consumer market. Huawei has a long history in the country. The brand was once competed closely with Samsung and Xiaomi in the smartphone segment, but its Indian operations slowed down significantly after global sanctions in 2020 and the loss of Google services on its device.
Giving more weight to recent rumors, it does like Huawei is indeed planning a comeback to India.
This landing page was spotted on Flipkart by some people, which shows that they’re gearing up to launch a tablet.
Matching the images, it looks like the MatePad 11.5 (2025), which… pic.twitter.com/0A6aOEf0XR
— Aryan Gupta (@SavageAryan007) March 14, 2026
Reports regarding the comeback of the Chinese giant in India started after a teaser banner was spotted on Flipkart which signals the comeback of the brand. The e-commerce platform Flipkart has launched a dedicated microsite for the brand with a simple “Launching Soon” message along with the outline image of the device while the company has not revealed anything regarding product name, price and launch date
MatePad 11.5 Features and Specifications
As per media reports and experts, the company will be launching a new tablet which is likely to be MatePad 11.5. The device is already available in global markets. The device is known for its large display and productivity-focused features which are designed for students and casual users.
The MatePad 11.5 features an 11.5-inch LCD display with a 2K-class resolution and a high refresh rate for smoother visual and scrolling. The device is packed with a 10,000mAh battery.
However, the company has not officially announced the confirmation of the product and comeback, but the microsite makes it clear that a new device is on the way.
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Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
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