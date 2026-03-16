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Home > Tech and Auto > Huawei To Make Comeback In India With MatePad 11.5: Flipkart Launches Microsite, Check All Details And Specs

Huawei To Make Comeback In India With MatePad 11.5: Flipkart Launches Microsite, Check All Details And Specs

Huawei may return to the Indian market as Flipkart has teased a “Launching Soon” microsite, likely for the Huawei MatePad 11.5 tablet.

Huawei to return to India
Huawei to return to India

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 16, 2026 16:44:12 IST

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Huawei To Make Comeback In India With MatePad 11.5: Flipkart Launches Microsite, Check All Details And Specs

Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant Huawei which was once top smartphone brand in Indian market and it almost disappearing from the consumer market. Huawei has a long history in the country. The brand was once competed closely with Samsung and Xiaomi in the smartphone segment, but its Indian operations slowed down significantly after global sanctions in 2020 and the loss of Google services on its device. 



Reports regarding the comeback of the Chinese giant in India started after a teaser banner was spotted on Flipkart which signals the comeback of the brand. The e-commerce platform Flipkart has launched a dedicated microsite for the brand with a simple “Launching Soon” message along with the outline image of the device while the company has not revealed anything regarding product name, price and launch date 

MatePad 11.5 Features and Specifications

As per media reports and experts, the company will be launching a new tablet which is likely to be MatePad 11.5. The device is already available in global markets. The device is known for its large display and productivity-focused features which are designed for students and casual users. 

The MatePad 11.5 features an 11.5-inch LCD display with a 2K-class resolution and a high refresh rate for smoother visual and scrolling. The device is packed with a 10,000mAh battery. 

However, the company has not officially announced the confirmation of the product and comeback, but the microsite makes it clear that a new device is on the way.  

Also Read: PS4 And PS5 Players Get Free Yet Another Zombie Survivors Demo As ‘Fight The Horde’ Action Game Earns Strong Player Ratings

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 4:44 PM IST
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Tags: huaweiHuawei IndiaMatePad

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Huawei To Make Comeback In India With MatePad 11.5: Flipkart Launches Microsite, Check All Details And Specs

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Huawei To Make Comeback In India With MatePad 11.5: Flipkart Launches Microsite, Check All Details And Specs
Huawei To Make Comeback In India With MatePad 11.5: Flipkart Launches Microsite, Check All Details And Specs
Huawei To Make Comeback In India With MatePad 11.5: Flipkart Launches Microsite, Check All Details And Specs
Huawei To Make Comeback In India With MatePad 11.5: Flipkart Launches Microsite, Check All Details And Specs

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