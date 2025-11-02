LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Hyundai Venue N Line 2025: Bookings Open Ahead Of November 4 Launch

Hyundai Venue N Line 2025: Bookings Open Ahead Of November 4 Launch

The 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line debuts on November 4 with sporty styling, N6 and N10 variants, eight color options, bold red-accented interiors, and bookings open for ₹25,000.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 2, 2025 09:38:15 IST

2025 Hyundai Venue N Line: New Generation Incoming

Prepare for a dose of fashion and speed! One of the rare sporty compact SUVs in the mass market, the Hyundai Venue N Line, is all ready to unveil in its new-generation form on November 4. Hyundai will unveil the regular version of the Venue as well as the sportier N Line at the same time. The carmaker has already rolled out digital teasers, giving fans a view of its confident, performance-inspired design. Bookings are now underway, and those who are keen to drive a fun-to-drive compact SUV can plan their position, the next-gen Venue N Line is almost here!

2025 Hyundai Venue N Line: Booking Details

  • Booking Amount: ₹25,000

  • Launch Date: November 4

  • Expected Price: ₹11 lakh – ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom)

  • Bookings Open: Hyundai has officially opened bookings for the new-generation Venue and its sportier N Line version.

  • How to Book: Interested buyers can book the SUV online through Hyundai’s official website or visit authorized dealerships across India.

  • What’s New: Just like the standard Venue, the 2025 Venue N Line promises a refreshed design, sporty upgrades, and performance-focused features for enthusiasts ready to make an early move.

2025 Hyundai Venue N Line: Variants and Colours

  • Available Variants:

    • N6

    • N10

  • Transmission Options:

    • Both variants will be offered with manual and automatic transmission choices.

  • Total Colour Options: 8

  • Monotone Colours:

    • Atlas White

    • Titan Grey

    • Dragon Red

    • Abyss Black

    • Hazel Blue

  • Dual-Tone Colours:

    • Atlas White with Abyss Black roof

    • Hazel Blue with Abyss Black roof

    • Dragon Red with Abyss Black roof

  • Interior Design:

    • Features an all-black cabin with sporty red highlights, giving the SUV a bold and performance-inspired look.

