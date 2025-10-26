LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike Lokah gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon Awadh Assam Express donald trump Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike Lokah gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon Awadh Assam Express donald trump Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike Lokah gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon Awadh Assam Express donald trump Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike Lokah gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon Awadh Assam Express donald trump Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike Lokah gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon Awadh Assam Express donald trump Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike Lokah gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon Awadh Assam Express donald trump Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike Lokah gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon Awadh Assam Express donald trump Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike Lokah gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon Awadh Assam Express donald trump Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > IBM says key quantum computing algorithm can run on conventional AMD chips 

IBM says key quantum computing algorithm can run on conventional AMD chips 

IBM says key quantum computing algorithm can run on conventional AMD chips 
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 26, 2025 06:24:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IBM says key quantum computing algorithm can run on conventional AMD chips 

By Stephen Nellis SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -IBM said on Friday it is able to run a key quantum computing algorithm on commonly available chips from Advanced Micro Devices, in a step toward commercializing super-powerful computers. The U.S. stalwart is racing to develop quantum computing against Microsoft and Alphabet's Google, which announced a breakthrough algorithm this week. Quantum computers use what are known as qubits to tackle problems that would take conventional computers thousands of years to crack – problems such as how trillions of atoms react over time. However, qubits are prone to errors that can quickly overwhelm the useful computing work of a quantum chip. In June, IBM said it had developed an algorithm to run alongside quantum chips that can address such errors. In a research paper seen by Reuters to be published Monday, IBM will show that it can run those algorithms in real time on a type of chip called a field programmable gate array manufactured by AMD. Jay Gambetta, the IBM vice president running the firm's quantum efforts, said the work showed that IBM's algorithm not only works in the real world, but can operate on a readily available AMD chip that is not "ridiculously expensive."  "Implementing it, and showing that the implementation is actually 10 times faster than what is needed, is a big deal," Gambetta said in an interview. IBM has a multi-year plan to build a quantum computer called Starling by 2029. Gambetta said the algorithm work disclosed Friday was completed a year ahead of schedule. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 6:24 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Softbank approves remaining $22.5 billion of OpenAI investment, The Information reports

Intel shares jump as investments, cost cuts catapult turnaround efforts

Tinder owner Match says Apple fee will stifle growth in India

Tinder owner Match says Apple fee will stifle growth in India

Tinder owner Match says Apple fee will stifle growth in India

LATEST NEWS

Here’s When Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Will Be Back To Play For India

On the final cut, New Zealander snatches Timbersports World Champ

TCU holds off late rally to edge West Virginia in Morgantown

NBA Results

East Timor PM says 'history made' after accession to ASEAN

IBM says key quantum computing algorithm can run on conventional AMD chips 

UPDATE 4-WTA 125K Series, Queretaro Open Women's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

UPDATE 47-NCAAF Results

Trump announces 10% increase in tariffs on Canada

Trump Slaps 10% Extra Tariff On Canada Over Ontario’s ‘Fraudulent’ Reagan Ad

IBM says key quantum computing algorithm can run on conventional AMD chips 

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IBM says key quantum computing algorithm can run on conventional AMD chips 

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IBM says key quantum computing algorithm can run on conventional AMD chips 
IBM says key quantum computing algorithm can run on conventional AMD chips 
IBM says key quantum computing algorithm can run on conventional AMD chips 
IBM says key quantum computing algorithm can run on conventional AMD chips 

QUICK LINKS