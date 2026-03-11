LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Instagram Down: Users Flood Social Media With Complaints As Messages Fail To Send Amid Widespread Outage

It is not clear why the technical problem occurred. The platform, which is under the ownership of Meta and is headed by Mark Zuckerberg, has not issued an official statement as to the disruption.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 11, 2026 09:46:19 IST

Users of Instagram in various regions reported massive outages on wednesday, with thousands of users claiming that they could not both send and receive direct messages in the social media giant owned by the company. An outage tracking site called Downdetector reported that over 10,000 users ultimately reported issues, and the complaints quickly rose in a limited amount of time. The site had already registered more than 4,700 reports earlier in the day. Several of the impacted users claimed that they were not able to connect with anybody via the direct messaging (DM) functionality of Instagram, and some also reported problems with the app itself, connection with the server, and posting content. According to the outage map of Downdetector, there were clusters of complaints in large cities like Los Angeles, Phoenix, Chicago, Washington, and New York in the United States of America.

Is Instagram Down?

Instagram also allows sharing of likes, comments, and shared posts publicly, yet the direct messaging is one of the most popular functions, used to organize a one-on-one conversation. When the messaging feature started to fail, users soon resorted to other services to inform about the problem and see whether other users had the same problems. Users took to the social media and posted frustratedly with some even joking of the disruption. Others wrote that the Instagram DMs had just ceased to work, whereas others claimed that the messages were either delayed or not loaded at all. Some of the users also complained that the outage stopped on going conversations and some users were cut off mid-way into a conversation or some could not even respond to the message.

During the outage, there were online speculations on the possible cause. Other social media users also tried to associate the disruption with the current tensions between the United States and Iran by saying that Iran may be targeting the technological infrastructure. Nevertheless, such allegations are not proven, and no data suggests that it can be associated with geopolitical situations and the Instagram outage. Until today, it is not clear why the technical problem occurred. The platform, which is under the ownership of Meta and is headed by Mark Zuckerberg, has not issued an official statement as to the disruption. In the meantime, a number of users have been labeling the official social media accounts of Instagram, compelling the corporation to admit the issue and resume normal functioning.

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 9:46 AM IST
QUICK LINKS