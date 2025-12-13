iOS 26.2 Update: Check Out The Expected Features, Compatible iPhones And Everything You Should Know

Apple is ready to roll out iOS 26.2 updates to all users this month. The update will enhance many features according to reports; iOS 26.2 will bring a mix of customization tools and new accessibility features. The upcoming iOS update is currently in the final testing stages, and the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to push the stable update to all compatible iPhones in mid-December.
Features of new iOS 26.2
One of the major updates of iOS 26.2 is the Liquid Glass Slider for the Lock Screen clock. Users can now control the opacity of the Liquid Glass effect, which allows users to style their Lock Screen exactly the way they want. This builds on iOS 26.1, which already expanded customisation options for Liquid Glass backgrounds.
As per reports, Apple Music users can finally view song lyrics offline. This feature is very helpful for flights, long drives, and remote areas.
The company has also upgraded the Sleep Score ranges in iOS 26.2 and watchOS 26.2. The new update offers more accurate pictures of sleep quality. Users can also view these updated insights directly in the Health app on supported devices.
The Reminder app will support alarms for urgent reminders. This will help users stay on Top of important tasks. This might look small, but this is an important update which can reduce the chances of missing something critical.
Apart from these, there are other major upgrades such as the Podcast app that has several enhancements.
List of Eligible iPhones
Any iPhone that supports iOS 26 is expected to receive the all-new iOS 26.2. This typically includes:
iPhone 17 series
iPhone Air
iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, 16e
iPhone 15 series
iPhone 14 series
iPhone 13 series
iPhone 12 series
iPhone 11 series
iPhone SE (2nd generation and newer).
