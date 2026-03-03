iPhone 17e Vs iPhone 16e: Is The Upgrade Worth It? Check Key Updates And Pricing

Apple has introduced its most affordable iPhone, the iPhone 17e succeeding in the iPhone 16e. The price of the device is unchanged whereas it consists of some major upgrades. iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e Design and Display

The device has the same dimension as the previous model, i.e., 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches but the device is slightly heavy than the iPhone 16e. The newly launched device comes with a Ceramic Shield 2 which enhances the durability of the phone. The company claims that the updated glass offers three times better scratch resistance than the previous-generation Ceramic Sheild used on the iPhone 16e.

In terms of optics, the hardware remains almost the same as the previous version. The rear panel features a 48MP Fusion 2-in-1 camera system with a 12MP 2x Telephoto option and up to 10x digital zoom. The same optics detail also features in the previous generation device.

However, the iPhone 17e supports enhanced Portrait mode that is capable of recognising pets such as dogs and cats. It also captures depth information automatically, allowing users to convert standard photos into portraits after they are taken.

On the front, the device features a 12MP camera for selfie and video calling which is the same as the iPhone 16e. iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e Processor and Storage

The key highlight of the device is its chipset. The iPhone 17e is powered by A19 chip which is a major upgradation as compared to previous model’s A18 chip. The reports claim that the device has 5 per cent enhanced CPU speed and 10 percent better GPU.

The storage is another major upgrade; the iPhone 17e offers 2x of base storage as compared to the iPhone 16e whereas the battery remains the same. The company claims up to 26 hours of video playback and 21 hours of streamed video on both devices. iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e iOS and Apple Intelligence

In terms of iOS and Apple Intelligence, both the device support iOS 26 and Apple Intelligence features; the software experience is similar but the iPhone 17e is powered by A19 chip so, it is expected to manage AI tasks more efficiently offering better response.