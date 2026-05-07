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Home > Tech and Auto News > iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: LTPO+ Display Technology, Imporved Battery, And Always-On Display—Check Price And Launch Timeline

iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: LTPO+ Display Technology, Imporved Battery, And Always-On Display—Check Price And Launch Timeline

Apple may introduce LTPO+ display technology in the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, improving battery efficiency and Always-On Display performance. The series is expected to launch in September 2026.

iphone 18 pro leaks (Image: X)
iphone 18 pro leaks (Image: X)

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 15:54 IST

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iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: LTPO+ Display Technology, Imporved Battery, And Always-On Display—Check Price And Launch Timeline

US based smartphone manufacturing giant, Apple is gearing up for launch of its next generation flagship series, iPhone 18 Pro lineup. According to latest media reports and leaks, the lineup could receive a major display upgrade later this year. The change is expected to enhance battery efficiency and enhance the overall Always-On Display experience on the company’s next generation iPhones.

A recent report claims that the company may switch to LTPO+ display technology for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro lineup. The smartphones are likely to retain the same 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes similar to the current Pro models, but the panel’s technology itself could see a major enhancement.

Key Changes in iPhone 18 Pro Display

The report further describes that the company is gearing up to move from standard LTPO OLED panels to LTPO+ panels. The currently used LTPO technology also powered the Always-On Display features on iPhones by enabling dynamic refresh rate adjustments. LTPO+ is claimed to take this further by extending oxide materials to driving thin film transistors as well. Enable the display to manage OLED light emissions more efficiently and adjust performance depending on usage conditions and surrounding environments.

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Key Advantange of Display Change 

The report highlights two key advantages of LTPO+ display technology. The first advantage is enhanced power efficiency, which could help the iPhone 18 Pro deliver battery life during regular usage and while using the Always-On Display feature

The second advantage of the LTPO+ display is more responsive for display adjustments, particularly in low light environments. This could help reduce flickering or grainy appearance that some users notice at lower brightness levels.

Display Supplier for iPhone 18 Pro lineup 

The report further mentions that Samsung and LG Display are likely to manufacture most of the iPhone 18 Pro OLED panels whereas Chinese display manufacturer BOE has been reportedly failed to secure Apple’s approval for this year’s Pro models due to issues regarding manufacturing quality and yield.

iPhone 18 Pro series Price 

As per reports, for the moment, pricing is still uncertain. Still, when looking at how the previous generation was priced, we can see that Apple may maintain its existing pricing. For example, the iPhone 17 Pro has a starting price of Rs 1,34,900. Due to Apple’s increase in pricing last year, it may continue offering the same price point in the future to maintain some element of competition. 

The final cost of the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max is subject to many influences, like materials used for manufacturing and shipping have increased so much that they may increase their costs. Competing with other manufacturers could force Apple to keep prices down.

iPhone 18 Pro Launch Timeline 

As per reports, Apple is expected to maintain its regular launch schedule, with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max expected to be announced in September 2026, with the iPhone 18 expected to follow shortly after, in 2027. However, the iPhone 18 is likely to be announced later than the other models.

Also Read: Oppo Reno 16 Pro To Debut Soon: 200MP Camera, Dimensity 9500 Chipset, And 7,000mAh Battery—Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

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Tags: iPhone 18 leaksiPhone 18 ProiPhone 18 Pro Max

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iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: LTPO+ Display Technology, Imporved Battery, And Always-On Display—Check Price And Launch Timeline

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iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: LTPO+ Display Technology, Imporved Battery, And Always-On Display—Check Price And Launch Timeline
iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: LTPO+ Display Technology, Imporved Battery, And Always-On Display—Check Price And Launch Timeline
iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: LTPO+ Display Technology, Imporved Battery, And Always-On Display—Check Price And Launch Timeline
iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: LTPO+ Display Technology, Imporved Battery, And Always-On Display—Check Price And Launch Timeline

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