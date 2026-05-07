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Home > Tech and Auto News > Oppo Reno 16 Pro To Debut Soon: 200MP Camera, Dimensity 9500 Chipset, And 7,000mAh Battery—Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

Oppo Reno 16 Pro To Debut Soon: 200MP Camera, Dimensity 9500 Chipset, And 7,000mAh Battery—Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

Oppo is preparing to launch the Reno 16 Pro in India soon after its China debut. The phone may feature a 200MP camera, Dimensity 9500 chipset, 7,000mAh battery, and 80W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 16 Pro
Oppo Reno 16 Pro

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 14:56 IST

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Oppo Reno 16 Pro To Debut Soon: 200MP Camera, Dimensity 9500 Chipset, And 7,000mAh Battery—Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Oppo is gearing up for launch of Oppo Reno 16 Pro in India. The company has confirmed the launch in China in this month. The upcoming handset has recently spotted on the BIS certification site which signals that the India launch is soon. The phone also shown up in Indonesia’s TKDN database, so the company is gearing up for a wider launch beyond just a couple of markets. 

Oppo Reno 16 Pro Listings and connectivity

The Oppo Reno 16 Pro is listed with model number CPH2863 on both BIS and TKDN, as well as other certification platforms such as TDRA, EEC, and TUV Rheinland. However, none of the certification site reveals the full features and specifications. The listings unveil that the handset will support all the usual networks, i.e., 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G. 

Oppo Reno 16 Pro features and specifications

The media reports and leaks suggest that the device will feature a big 6.78-inch display with 1.5K resolution. Expect slick visuals and solid efficiency with that panel. The handset is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage. 

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The key highlight of the device will be its camera; the handset is expected to feature a 200MP primary sensor on the rear panel. If this turns out to be true, the device will sit at the top when it comes to smartphone camera resolution. Full camera specification is not unveiled yet, but the experts claim that the company is aiming to focus on mobile photography and AI imaging tricks with this phone. 

Speaking regarding the battery, the rumours claim that the device will be packed with a massive 7,000mAh battery supported by wired 80W fast charging and wireless charging support. 

In Chinese market the Oppo Reno 16 series has already been teased and the global models consisting of India should keep most of those headline features. Other details regarding price and launch timeline is still under the wrap. 

Oppo Find X10: features, specifications, and launch timeline

The company is also preparing for another big launch in India soon, Oppo Find X10. The handset will be launch in the last quarter of the 2026 in India. The handset is expected to feature a flat display with a resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of 165Hz. The device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 series chipset, whereas some reports also suggest that it will be powered by the upcoming Dimensity 9600 processor.  

In terms of storage variants, the device is expected to offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 or 4.0 internal storage. The reports also claim that the device will run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 and features IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water. 

The leaks and rumours suggest that the device will be packed with a massive 8,000mAh battery supported by 80W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging support. This is a massive battery upgrade compared to typical flagship devices.  

Also Read: Planning To Buy iPhone 18 Pro ? Watch This Video Of Ex Software Engineer Of Apple Who Exposes Why Older Phones Become Slow

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Oppo Reno 16 Pro To Debut Soon: 200MP Camera, Dimensity 9500 Chipset, And 7,000mAh Battery—Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

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Oppo Reno 16 Pro To Debut Soon: 200MP Camera, Dimensity 9500 Chipset, And 7,000mAh Battery—Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

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Oppo Reno 16 Pro To Debut Soon: 200MP Camera, Dimensity 9500 Chipset, And 7,000mAh Battery—Check All Specs And Launch Timeline
Oppo Reno 16 Pro To Debut Soon: 200MP Camera, Dimensity 9500 Chipset, And 7,000mAh Battery—Check All Specs And Launch Timeline
Oppo Reno 16 Pro To Debut Soon: 200MP Camera, Dimensity 9500 Chipset, And 7,000mAh Battery—Check All Specs And Launch Timeline
Oppo Reno 16 Pro To Debut Soon: 200MP Camera, Dimensity 9500 Chipset, And 7,000mAh Battery—Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

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