Home > Tech and Auto > It's Raining LIKES! These 5 Clever Google Gemini Prompts Will Make Your Images Aesthetic And Instagrammable

It’s Raining LIKES! These 5 Clever Google Gemini Prompts Will Make Your Images Aesthetic And Instagrammable

Google Gemini has recently launched Nano Banana Pro feature through which AI image generation has became so amazing. Here are 5 prompt that can turn your image in pintrestly.

change your simple images into aesthetic by using Google Gemini, credit: Instagram/khan.aman.1
change your simple images into aesthetic by using Google Gemini, credit: Instagram/khan.aman.1

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 7, 2025 17:25:34 IST

It’s Raining LIKES! These 5 Clever Google Gemini Prompts Will Make Your Images Aesthetic And Instagrammable

Google Gemini has recently launched the Nano Banana Pro, which has enhanced the image generation feature to the next level. Users are converting their normal images to cinematic, 3D, and futuristic images. 

If you are still looking for prompts that can convert your simple and boring images to eye-catching aesthetic pintrestly images to share on your instagram page to make it aesthetic, then here are 5 prompts that can change your boring pictures to aesthetic images.   

Disposable camera filter  

If you want to convert images to look like that it is clicked from disposable camera then simply upload your image in the google Gemini and add this prompt in the search box. 

Apply a disposable camera effect while preserving the scene. Boost direct flash brightness, create harder localized shadows, enhance saturation, and add tiny chemical dust imperfections. Slight vignette with a fun, spontaneous vibe. 

Negative Prompt: Do not modify facial features, body shape, composition, objects, or environment. 

Cry Soft VHS (80s home video) filter  

If you want your image should look like 80s home video or Cry soft, then you can use this prompt  

“Apply a soft VHS tape effect to the uploaded image without altering the subject or composition. Add gentle scanlines, slight chromatic fringing on edges, soft focus blur, mild tape noise, and a subtle warm green tint. Slightly lowered contrast, softened details, and nostalgic analog softness.” 

Old webcam style filter  

If you look the 90’s aesthetic, then you should try this prompt this will make your image look like old webcam style image 

Apply old webcam compression while keeping everything recognizable. Pixelated textures, slow-shutter motion softness, dull greenish ambient tone, poor dynamic range, visible image noise clusters. Slight vignette naturally from cheap sensors. 

Negative Prompt: Do not change facial identity, body shape, pose, or objects. 

Myspace (Y2K Selfie) Style filter 

If you are a selfie enthusiast, then this prompt is for you 

“Enhance the uploaded image with a Y2K selfie vibe while preserving all original elements. Strong flash blowout on face, over-sharpened edges, high-contrast highlights, slightly magenta skin tint, shallow dynamic range. Low-resolution nostalgic youth energy. 

Negative Prompt: Do not change facial identity, body shape, pose, or objects.” 

 

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 5:25 PM IST
Tags: AI prompts, google gemini, instagram, pintrest

It’s Raining LIKES! These 5 Clever Google Gemini Prompts Will Make Your Images Aesthetic And Instagrammable

It’s Raining LIKES! These 5 Clever Google Gemini Prompts Will Make Your Images Aesthetic And Instagrammable
It’s Raining LIKES! These 5 Clever Google Gemini Prompts Will Make Your Images Aesthetic And Instagrammable
It’s Raining LIKES! These 5 Clever Google Gemini Prompts Will Make Your Images Aesthetic And Instagrammable
It’s Raining LIKES! These 5 Clever Google Gemini Prompts Will Make Your Images Aesthetic And Instagrammable

QUICK LINKS