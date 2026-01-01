LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Kia India Records Best-Ever December With 18,659 Units Sold, Sales More Than Double

Kia India Records Best-Ever December With 18,659 Units Sold, Sales More Than Double

Kia Motors India has hit record sales in month of December. Company sold 18,659 cars which is 105 per cent higher than the previous year sales.

kia motors record sales, credit: X/kiaInd
kia motors record sales, credit: X/kiaInd

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 1, 2026 18:26:19 IST

Kia India Records Best-Ever December With 18,659 Units Sold, Sales More Than Double

Kia India has revealed on Thursday (31st December 2025) that they have recorded its best ever December since inception, with wholesales of 18,659 units in the month of December, marking a 105 per cent year-on-year increase from 8,957 units in December 2024, driven by the strong customer focus and improved consumer experience. 

Kia Motors 2024 vs 2025 sales

The strong finish capped a steady calendar year for the automotive manufacturers. The total wholesales in CY2025 reached 2,80,286 units, which shows a 15 per cent increase over 2,45,000 units sold by the company in CY2024. 

Atul Sood, senior vice president of sales and marketing in Kia Motors India claimed that 2025 marked a year of consistent and sustainable growth for the company. The results are driven by strategic product actions which include the introduction of the Carens Clavis and Carens Clavis EV, trim optimisation across high-volume models such as the Seltos, Carens, and Sonet. The improvements in operational efficiency across sales, service, and customer engagement have also helped in shaping such results. 

Kia Motors top selling car in India

The Kia Sonet remained the company’s top selling car by crossing 1,00,000-unit sales milestone for the second consecutive year. The Seltos has also contributed significantly to the overall sales of the company. Cars like Carens, Carens Clavis, and Carens Clavis EV saw positive customer response during the year whereas the Carnival Limousine and EV6 continued to attract buyers in the premium segment. 

Looking forward, the company expects that the recently introduced New Seltos to portray a key role in driving company sales and growth in 2026, supported by consistent performers such as the Sonet and Carens Clavis range. 

During the CY2025 the company has expanded its sales and service chain to 821 touchpoints across 369 cities enhancing the nationwide reach of the Kia Motors India. 

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 6:26 PM IST
