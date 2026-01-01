Kia India Records Best-Ever December With 18,659 Units Sold, Sales More Than Double

Kia India has revealed on Thursday (31st December 2025) that they have recorded its best ever December since inception, with wholesales of 18,659 units in the month of December, marking a 105 per cent year-on-year increase from 8,957 units in December 2024, driven by the strong customer focus and improved consumer experience.

Kia Motors 2024 vs 2025 sales

The strong finish capped a steady calendar year for the automotive manufacturers. The total wholesales in CY2025 reached 2,80,286 units, which shows a 15 per cent increase over 2,45,000 units sold by the company in CY2024.