No Apple iPhone 18 In September? Bold New Launch Shake-Up Makes 2026 All About Pro Models And Foldables

Will Apple Launch Apple iPhone 18 This year?
Just a minute, Apple enthusiasts, your iPhone expectations for 2026 might just get a new perspective! There are uproarious rumors that next year, Apple might ditch the common iPhone 18 completely, therefore, it will be breaking the decade-long habit of releasing new phones in September. It’s true, there will be no basic iPhone 18 in 2026. For more than a decade, we have been waiting to see all new iPhones at once, but Apple appears to be changing the game. Are you looking forward to a Pro-dominated 2026 with foldable phones, or are you irritated by the prolonged wait for the regular iPhone? Regardless of your sentiment, this news is nothing short of a bombshell for the technology sector.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Models And Foldable iPhone Coming In Fall 2026
