LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Switzerland explosion Blinkit nyc mayor ali khamenei bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Switzerland explosion Blinkit nyc mayor ali khamenei bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Switzerland explosion Blinkit nyc mayor ali khamenei bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Switzerland explosion Blinkit nyc mayor ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Switzerland explosion Blinkit nyc mayor ali khamenei bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Switzerland explosion Blinkit nyc mayor ali khamenei bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Switzerland explosion Blinkit nyc mayor ali khamenei bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Switzerland explosion Blinkit nyc mayor ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > No Apple iPhone 18 In September? Bold New Launch Shake-Up Makes 2026 All About Pro Models And Foldables

No Apple iPhone 18 In September? Bold New Launch Shake-Up Makes 2026 All About Pro Models And Foldables

Apple may skip launching the standard iPhone 18 in 2026, focusing instead on Pro models and its first foldable iPhone, reshaping its long-standing September launch tradition.

No iPhone 18 in September 2026?
No iPhone 18 in September 2026?

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 2, 2026 14:37:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

No Apple iPhone 18 In September? Bold New Launch Shake-Up Makes 2026 All About Pro Models And Foldables

Will Apple Launch Apple iPhone 18 This year?

Just a minute, Apple enthusiasts, your iPhone expectations for 2026 might just get a new perspective! There are uproarious rumors that next year, Apple might ditch the common iPhone 18 completely, therefore, it will be breaking the decade-long habit of releasing new phones in September. It’s true, there will be no basic iPhone 18 in 2026. For more than a decade, we have been waiting to see all new iPhones at once, but Apple appears to be changing the game. Are you looking forward to a Pro-dominated 2026 with foldable phones, or are you irritated by the prolonged wait for the regular iPhone? Regardless of your sentiment, this news is nothing short of a bombshell for the technology sector.

You Might Be Interested In

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Models And Foldable iPhone Coming In Fall 2026

The year 2026 will be nothing short of a “Pro” life for Apple fans! Unverified reports point to the fall release of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, and on top of that, the world’s first foldable iPhone by Apple is anticipated to be a part of the celebration. However, do not expect the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, or iPhone Air 2 to be released before spring 2027. In other words, 2026 will be a premium playground, with the focus on foldables.

Do you look forward to the Pro era, or are you still wanting a classic iPhone?

You Might Be Interested In

Why Is Apple Rethinking Its Traditional iPhone Launch Cycle?

Apple’s 2026 iPhone shuffle isn’t just a calendar change but a smart move in the game of chess. By splitting its launches, Apple is trying to prevent its own iPhones from stealing each other’s spotlight. With models like the iPhone 16e and iPhone Air already in motion, launching everything at once would turn the lineup into an internal battle of the strongest.

But there is also a very practical reason behind this change of mind: producing cutting-edge technology isn’t easy. Foldable screens, next-gen chips, and advanced cameras are difficult to manufacture in large quantities. Spacing out launches gives Apple not only time to breathe but also gives factory workers some breathing room. Then comes the money angle. A staggered rollout means Apple can spread revenue more evenly across the year instead of riding a single blockbuster quarter.

For users, here comes the twist: 2026 will be the year of Pro models and foldables, while the “standard” iPhone 18 will arrive only in spring 2027. Do you love high-end tech? You win. Waiting for the classic upgrade? Patience just became part of the Apple ecosystem.

What This Means For Everyday iPhone Users

This news might be a little painful for regular iPhone devotees. The typical yearly upgrade cycle has suddenly been put on pause, and the wait for the standard iPhone has been extended. However, when viewed from a broader perspective, Apple’s strategy begins to make sense. In 2026, Apple is set to introduce not only the Pro models but also the much-anticipated foldable iPhone, clearly aiming to capture high-end buzz and innovation.

The regular iPhone is not dead; it is simply making a grand, fashionably late entrance in 2027. The real question, however, is whether users will patiently wait for the non-Pro iPhone or give in to the lure of the Pro version.

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 2:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Apple 2026 iPhonesApple foldable iPhoneApple iPhone 18Apple iPhone launch strategyiPhone 18 launch delayiPhone 18 Pro 2026iPhone 18 release date

RELATED News

‘Are You A Pervert?’: Grok Under Fire As Users Exploit Elon Musk’s AI To ‘Undress’ Women Online, X Flooded With Obscene Images

Record Sales: Tata Motors Is Now India’s Second Biggest Automaker By Selling 1.89 Lakh Cars, All Thanks To Nexon And Sierra

Kia India Records Best-Ever December With 18,659 Units Sold, Sales More Than Double

Ice, I-Pill, And Bhujia: India’s Viral New Year’s Eve Online Shopping List Revealed

Planning To Buy A Hyundai Car? Check Latest Rates Here As Prices Go Up On New Year

LATEST NEWS

Will Bangladeshi Player Mustafizur Rahman Not Play For Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR In IPL 2026? BCCI Breaks Silence, ‘Let’s Not Get Into…’

Snow-Covered Mount Etna Erupts: Viral Video Shows Volcano Spewing Lava And Ash- What’s Causing It? All You Need To Know About The Violent Eruption

‘Arunachal Pradesh Is And Always Will Be A Part Of India’: EAM Jaishankar Calls Out China’s Tactics After Arunachal Woman’s Passport Row At Shanghai Airport

{OUT} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (02.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

‘He’s Batting Like His Father’: Yograj Singh Slams Coaches For Steering Arjun Tendulkar Away from Batting After IPL 2026 Auction

Tanya Mittal Sets The Record Straight: Does Bigg Boss 19 Finalist Really Have 150 Bodyguards? Find Out Now!

After 19 Minutes Viral Video, What Is ‘Sir Sir Please’ MMS Row? Everything You Need To Know

US Ready For War With Iran, Donald Trump Issues Explosive Threat As Protests Turn Bloody, POTUS Vows To Step In If Killings Continue: ‘Locked, Loaded And Ready’

No Apple iPhone 18 In September? Bold New Launch Shake-Up Makes 2026 All About Pro Models And Foldables

Forget Facetune: The Real Bollywood Skincare Secrets for Flawless Skin

No Apple iPhone 18 In September? Bold New Launch Shake-Up Makes 2026 All About Pro Models And Foldables

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No Apple iPhone 18 In September? Bold New Launch Shake-Up Makes 2026 All About Pro Models And Foldables

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No Apple iPhone 18 In September? Bold New Launch Shake-Up Makes 2026 All About Pro Models And Foldables
No Apple iPhone 18 In September? Bold New Launch Shake-Up Makes 2026 All About Pro Models And Foldables
No Apple iPhone 18 In September? Bold New Launch Shake-Up Makes 2026 All About Pro Models And Foldables
No Apple iPhone 18 In September? Bold New Launch Shake-Up Makes 2026 All About Pro Models And Foldables

QUICK LINKS