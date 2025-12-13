OnePlus 15 R To Be Launched On December 17: Check Processor, Cameras, Battery, Design, Colours And More

LIVE TV
Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 13, 2025 15:23:47 IST

OnePlus is all set to launch its last phone of the year on 17th December 2025 the OnePlus 15R in India with this phone the company will also roll out the OnePlus Pad Go 2. The experts claim that the smartphone OnePlus 15R may be priced at around Rs. 45,000. 

OnePlus 15R features and specification 

The OnePlus 15R is rumored to feature a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The phone offers a peak brightness of 1,800 nits and as per reports it can dim down to 1 nit. The company may offer eye-comfort certifications aimed at reducing strain during prolonged use.  

The OnePlus 15R is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset whereas the company has not confirmed RAM and storage variant of phone. The processor signals that the phone may deliver performance comparable to top tier flagship smartphones. 

The OnePlus 15R offers a huge battery of 7,400mAh with 80W fast wired charging support. This is the biggest battery ever placed on a OnePlus phone. The rear panel of the phone offers a dual camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide sensor and 4K video recording with 120 fps.  

The phone has a flat-edged design with colour options that may include Black and a new green variant. The company offers an IP66 or IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The OnePlus is aiming for a design that balances everyday durability with a modern appearance.  

OnePlus 15R price in India 

OnePlus 15R is assumed to be priced around Rs. 45,000 in India. It was launched in China at CNY 2,599 which is roughly Rs.33,000 for the base variant. 

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 3:23 PM IST
