Home > Tech and Auto > OpenAI ChatGPT 5.2 Vs Google Gemini 3: Who Is Better At Nailing Viral Trends? Here's Who's Winning The Battle

OpenAI ChatGPT 5.2 Vs Google Gemini 3: Who Is Better At Nailing Viral Trends? Here's Who's Winning The Battle

The OpenAI has launched ChatGPT 5.2 claiming that it is most powerful AI model till now whereas Google has also recently launched Gemini 3 both the giving tough competition to each other, here is a comparison of both the AI models.

Google Gemini 3 vs ChatGPT 5.2
Google Gemini 3 vs ChatGPT 5.2

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 12, 2025 19:10:22 IST

OpenAI ChatGPT 5.2 Vs Google Gemini 3: Who Is Better At Nailing Viral Trends? Here’s Who’s Winning The Battle

OpenAI released ChatGPT 5.2 on Thursday 11th December 2025. The company claims that it is the most advanced model series to date for professional and enterprise use. The ChatGPT upgrade has arrived at the same time when its competition Google Gemini 3. 

Which is better ChatGPT 5.2 or Google Gemini 3 

Both companies give tough competition to each other. The consensus from recent benchmarks and technical analyses that neither model is definitively “better” overall, both the companies have excelled in different feilds. 

Area of Performance 

GPT-5.2 (OpenAI) 

Gemini 3 

Winner/Specialization 

Structured Reasoning 

Leads. Stronger on practical, multi-step planning, enterprise workflows, API orchestration, and structured outputs (spreadsheets, presentations). 

Strong but slightly less reliable on complex, multi-stage execution tasks. 

GPT-5.2 (Execution Stability) 

Deep Theoretical Reasoning 

Strong, particularly in the Thinking and Pro tiers (e.g., GPQA Diamond, AIME). 

Leads. Focuses on wider internal reasoning trees, making it excellent in scientific, mathematical, and abstract research environments. 

Gemini 3 (Abstract Depth) 

Long-Context Processing 

Leads. Achieved near-perfect accuracy (e.g., 4-needle MRCR) at its largest context size ($\approx 256\text{k}$ tokens). 

Features an extremely large context window ($\approx 1\text{M}$ tokens), but accuracy in very long documents can be lower than GPT-5.2. 

GPT-5.2 (Accuracy in Long Context) 

Multimodality & Creativity 

Improved vision understanding (charts, GUI) but still often relies on separate tools (e.g., Sora for video). 

Leads. Superior performance in creative visual media, image generation, video reasoning, and abstract visual analysis (e.g., Video-MMMU, LMArena categories). 

Gemini 3 (Creative Multimodality) 

Coding & Agentic Work 

Leads in reliability. Top score on SWE Bench Verified ($\approx 80\%$) and strong tool execution for practical coding and automation pipelines. 

Strong performance, but GPT-5.2 is currently considered more reliable for multi-step production workflows. 

GPT-5.2 (Reliable Coding Agent) 

Ecosystem & Integration 

Deeply integrated into the ChatGPT ecosystem (web, app, API) and third-party tools via API. 

Deeply integrated into the Google ecosystem (Search, Workspace, Android, AI Studio). 

TIE (Depends on your existing stack) 

 

The OpneAI’s ChatGPT 5.2 and Google Gemini 3 are powerful tools that can be used for not only daily use, but it can also help in research, deep thinking and media generation. 

 

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 7:10 PM IST
OpenAI ChatGPT 5.2 Vs Google Gemini 3: Who Is Better At Nailing Viral Trends? Here’s Who’s Winning The Battle

OpenAI ChatGPT 5.2 Vs Google Gemini 3: Who Is Better At Nailing Viral Trends? Here's Who's Winning The Battle
OpenAI ChatGPT 5.2 Vs Google Gemini 3: Who Is Better At Nailing Viral Trends? Here’s Who’s Winning The Battle
OpenAI ChatGPT 5.2 Vs Google Gemini 3: Who Is Better At Nailing Viral Trends? Here’s Who’s Winning The Battle
OpenAI ChatGPT 5.2 Vs Google Gemini 3: Who Is Better At Nailing Viral Trends? Here’s Who’s Winning The Battle

