Renault To Introduce Bridger Concept In India: Spare Wheel Tailgate, Off-Road Styling, And Hybrid Powertrain, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

French automotive giant Renault is gearing up for launch of Renault Bridger Concept. The patent filings have revealed the design of the upcoming car before the official launch, offering a clearer look at Renault’s new rugged compact SUV developed for Indian roads.

The concept previews a sub-4-metre SUV that will plan a crucial role in Renault’s future lineup. Its compact dimensions allow it to qualify for India’s lower tax bracket for small cars while offering bold and imposing design.

The most noticeable detail is the tailgate-mounted spare wheel which gives the Bridger a lifestyle-focused character and visually links it with dedicated off-roads such as the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

Apart from this, the cosmetic highlights consist of a flat roofline with roof rails, blacked-out pillars and large alloy wheels. These all-design elements contribute to a tough, adventure-ready appearance while maintaining the practicality expected from a compact SUV.

Renault Bridger front design

The front design portrays the company’s latest design language. The patent sketches reveal a bold grille flanked by rectangular LED headlamps featuring a distinctive lightning signature.

The bumper design looks wide and muscular with strong horizontal elements and integrated skid-plate styling. Overall, the front side of the upcoming compact SUV gives a planted and purposeful look that emphasises its rugged character.

Renault Bridger Rear design

Speaking about the rear, the SUV continues the utilitarian theme. The patent images shows the vertically oriented tail lamps, a clean tailgate layout and externally mounted spare wheel that dominates the rear profile.

The rear door handle is placed on the pillar, a design element is seen on newer Renault and Dacia products such as the Renault Duster and Dacia Bigster

Renault Bridger Powertrain

The company has not officially confirmed mechanical details of the SUV yet, the production version is expected to offer multiple powertrain options

The base variants are likely to be powered by 1-litre turbo-petrol. Hybrid technology may also be introduced to enhance efficiency. The reports suggest that the platform could eventually support fully versions as well.

Renault Bridger launch timeline The company will officially unveil the upcoming Bridger Concept during its futuREady strategy presentation. The event will outline the company’s future product plans and highlight India’s participation in company’s global development strategy.