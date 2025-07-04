This Indian-Origin Entrepreneur Has Bought An Island To Create New Country For Techies

Indian Origin tech entrepreneur and famous investor Balaji Srinivasan has reportedly obtained an island near Singapore to develop a complete internet nation. He acquired the land last year to build what he called his ‘Network School’, a society where techie can experiment without causing disruption to others.

The plans were in the works for decades as he mentioned about it in his book , “ The Network State”. The motive behind this establishment is to offer a one of a kind digital country to the internet community by providing them a physical space. With this move, Srinivasan is also aiming for diplomatic recognition from the other existing countries.

“We got an island. That’s right. Through the power of Bitcoin, we now have a beautiful island near Singapore where we’re building the Network School. We’re starting with a 90-day popup that runs from Sep 23 to Dec 23, right after the Network State Conference. Rent is only $1000/month with roommates or $2000/month solo. And we have plenty of day passes for visitors” he posted on X.

Inside ‘The Netwrok State’

This concept aims to empower like-minded individuals to collaborate, innovate, and shape the future together.

According to TechCrunch, he launched a 90-day program last year in September, focusing on digital nomadism and advance internet lecture. The program also includes meals crafted by Bryan Johnson, known for his anti-aging pursuits.

Social media content creator Nick Peterson shared a virtual tour of this new phenomenon and described it as “an oasis for gym rats and startup founders.” , “I’ve been living in this real-life experiment called the Network School, where we are kind of testing what creating a new nation would feel like”, he posted.

Who is Balaji Srinivasan?

Balaji Srinivasan is a tamil origin tech entrepreneur, born on May 24, 1980 to physician parents in New York, USA. He has done a PHD in Electrical Engineering and MS in Chemical Engineering from Stanforn University.

Srinivasan served as a CTO in Coinbase and offered his services in multiple organisations. He also co-founded the Earn.com, Counsyl and Teleport..