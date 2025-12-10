LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > This Instagram Feature Will Now Let Users Reshare Public Posts Without Being Tagged

This Instagram Feature Will Now Let Users Reshare Public Posts Without Being Tagged

Instagram: Instagram has rolled out a major Stories update that finally allows users to reshare public posts directly to their own profile even if they weren’t tagged in the original post. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the feature on Threads, confirming that the rollout is now live worldwide on both iOS and Android.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 10, 2025 18:13:14 IST

Instagram: Instagram has rolled out a major Stories update that finally allows users to reshare public stories directly to their own profile even if they weren’t tagged in the original post. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the feature on Threads, confirming that the rollout is now live worldwide on both iOS and Android.

New “Add to Story” Button

The feature called Add to Story appears as a visible button when viewing eligible content from public accounts. With a single tap, users can repost the Story while automatically carrying the original creator’s handle, ensuring proper credit and removing the need for screenshots or third-party tools.

Instagram says this move embraces how people were already sharing content informally, but now in a polished, native, and attribution-friendly way.

Privacy Controls Stay With Creators

Public accounts can still control whether their Stories are reshared. The “Allow Sharing to Story” toggle remains available in privacy settings for those who prefer to limit visibility.

Private accounts are not affected by the update, Stories posted from private profiles will stay visible only to approved followers and cannot be reshared publicly.

Big Boost For Creators And Brands

For creators, influencers and brands, the change offers a clear distribution advantage. Posts can now be amplified organically and at scale, allowing campaigns, announcements, and everyday content to travel further without losing quality through cropping or compression.

By simplifying resharing and preserving credit, Instagram is positioning Stories as an even bigger promotional space powered by community engagement rather than clunky workarounds.

ALSO READ: Google To Give Tough Competition To ChatGPT, Launches AI Plus In India: Check Price, Features, And Other Benefits

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 6:13 PM IST
Tags: Add to StoryAdd to story buttonAndroidinstagraminstagram postiosiOS Android

This Instagram Feature Will Now Let Users Reshare Public Posts Without Being Tagged

