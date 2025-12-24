LIVE TV
Try These Latest AI Prompt That Turns Your Family Photo Into A Christmas Portraits Using ChatGPT And Gemini

Try These Latest AI Prompt That Turns Your Family Photo Into A Christmas Portraits Using ChatGPT And Gemini

Google and OpenAI has recently launched their new AI image generation models. Users are creating their Christmas theme family photo using these models. Here are 5 Prompts through which you can also generate same images.

Turn your family photo into Christmas portrait
Turn your family photo into Christmas portrait

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 24, 2025 17:30:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Try These Latest AI Prompt That Turns Your Family Photo Into A Christmas Portraits Using ChatGPT And Gemini

Christmas is around the corner and after the launch of OpenAI GPT Image 1.5 model and Gemini’s Nano Banana Pro, the internet has been taken by storm as netizens created festive AI portraits by adding their family picture and prompt. 

Here are 5 prompts that can turn your family photos into Christmas portraits using GPT Image 1.5 and Nano Banana Pro. 

1) Classic Christmas Tree Portrait 

Upload your selfie or your family image and add this prompt to the AI chatbox 

“Turn the uploaded photo into a realistic Christmas portrait while keeping the original facial features, face shape, skin tone, and expression unchanged. Place the man or woman sitting beside a beautifully decorated Christmas tree in a cozy living room. Warm golden fairy lights softly illuminate the face. Wrapped gifts and festive decor surround the subject. Cinematic lighting, shallow depth of field, natural holiday mood.” 

2) Snowy Winter Christmas look 

Upload your family picture and add this prompt to get a snowy winter Christmas look portrait 

“Turn the selfie into a snowy Christmas portrait, ensuring the original facial features, skin texture, and identity remain exactly the same. Show the man or woman outdoors during gentle snowfall, wearing a winter coat and scarf. Soft festive lights glow in the background. Realistic snowflakes, cool winter tones balanced with warm lighting, cinematic Christmas atmosphere.” 

3) Cozy Fireplace Holiday Scene 

Upload your family photo or selfie and add this prompt 

“Turn the selfie into a cozy Christmas Eve portrait while preserving all original facial details and natural expressions. Place the man or woman sitting near a glowing fireplace, wearing warm knit clothing. Firelight softly highlights the face. Christmas stockings, garlands, and candles decorate the background. Ultra realistic, intimate holiday lighting.” 

4) Elegant Christmas Party Portrait 

To create a portrait of Elegant Christmas Party, add the image and this prompt 

“Turn the selfie into an elegant Christmas party portrait while maintaining the original facial structure, skin tone, and identity. Dress the man in a formal suit or the woman in an elegant festive outfit. Place the subject indoors with a decorated Christmas tree, warm golden lights, and subtle sparkle. Cinematic, high-quality holiday photography.” 

5) Warm Candlelight Christmas mood 

To convert your normal family portrait into warm Candlelight Christmas mood, add the image and use this prompt 

“Turn the selfie into a warm candlelight Christmas portrait, ensuring the original face remains unchanged and authentic. Surround the man or woman with softly glowing candles and minimal festive decor. Gentle shadows enhance facial features. Calm, artistic, cinematic holiday lighting.” 

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 5:30 PM IST
Try These Latest AI Prompt That Turns Your Family Photo Into A Christmas Portraits Using ChatGPT And Gemini

