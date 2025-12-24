Try These Latest AI Prompt That Turns Your Family Photo Into A Christmas Portraits Using ChatGPT And Gemini

Here are 5 prompts that can turn your family photos into Christmas portraits using GPT Image 1.5 and Nano Banana Pro.

1) Classic Christmas Tree Portrait

“Turn the uploaded photo into a realistic Christmas portrait while keeping the original facial features, face shape, skin tone, and expression unchanged. Place the man or woman sitting beside a beautifully decorated Christmas tree in a cozy living room. Warm golden fairy lights softly illuminate the face. Wrapped gifts and festive decor surround the subject. Cinematic lighting, shallow depth of field, natural holiday mood.”

2) Snowy Winter Christmas look

Upload your family picture and add this prompt to get a snowy winter Christmas look portrait

“Turn the selfie into a snowy Christmas portrait, ensuring the original facial features, skin texture, and identity remain exactly the same. Show the man or woman outdoors during gentle snowfall, wearing a winter coat and scarf. Soft festive lights glow in the background. Realistic snowflakes, cool winter tones balanced with warm lighting, cinematic Christmas atmosphere.”

3) Cozy Fireplace Holiday Scene

Upload your family photo or selfie and add this prompt

“Turn the selfie into a cozy Christmas Eve portrait while preserving all original facial details and natural expressions. Place the man or woman sitting near a glowing fireplace, wearing warm knit clothing. Firelight softly highlights the face. Christmas stockings, garlands, and candles decorate the background. Ultra realistic, intimate holiday lighting.”

4) Elegant Christmas Party Portrait

To create a portrait of Elegant Christmas Party, add the image and this prompt

“Turn the selfie into an elegant Christmas party portrait while maintaining the original facial structure, skin tone, and identity. Dress the man in a formal suit or the woman in an elegant festive outfit. Place the subject indoors with a decorated Christmas tree, warm golden lights, and subtle sparkle. Cinematic, high-quality holiday photography.”

5) Warm Candlelight Christmas mood

To convert your normal family portrait into warm Candlelight Christmas mood, add the image and use this prompt

"Turn the selfie into a warm candlelight Christmas portrait, ensuring the original face remains unchanged and authentic. Surround the man or woman with softly glowing candles and minimal festive decor. Gentle shadows enhance facial features. Calm, artistic, cinematic holiday lighting."