Union Budget 2026: Govt To Set Up High-Powered Education To Employment panel To assess AI impact On jobs

The cutting-edge technologies consisting artificial intelligence can result as growth multiplier for the Indian economy, FM Nirmala Sitharaman claimed during presenting Union Budget on February 1.

The focus on tech-based expansions follows observation made in the Economic Survey 2025-26, presented on 30th January 2026 which claimed that India’s AI moment would not be determined by who builds the largest models, but by who manages constraints more effectively.

As per the survey, these constraints consist of access to computing power, availability of electricity, skilled talent, job creation, and capital with the AI chapter linked to these challenges to broader and often disconnected policy debates.

The union budget 2026 has also included the visual effects and gaming industry, the FM Nirmala Sitharaman said during presenting budget that “India’s Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics AVGC sector is a growing industry, projected to require 2 million professionals by 2030. I propose to support the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, Mumbai in setting up AVGC Content Creator Labs in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges.”