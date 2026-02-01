LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Union Budget 2026: Govt To Set Up High-Powered Education To Employment panel To assess AI impact On jobs

Union Budget 2026: Govt To Set Up High-Powered Education To Employment panel To assess AI impact On jobs

Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Union Budget 2026 that AI and cutting-edge technologies will drive India’s growth, while also flagging rising pressure on energy and water resources.

Union Budget on AI and technology, representative image
Union Budget on AI and technology, representative image

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: February 1, 2026 12:25:03 IST

Union Budget 2026: Govt To Set Up High-Powered Education To Employment panel To assess AI impact On jobs

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1st February 2026 highlights the role of artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies as key growth factor of the country’s economy. The union budget indicates a push towards future-facing sectors even as it flags rising pressure on resources such as energy and water. 

Cutting-edge tech key factor of growth

The cutting-edge technologies consisting artificial intelligence can result as growth multiplier for the Indian economy, FM Nirmala Sitharaman claimed during presenting Union Budget on February 1. 

While presenting Budget for the ninth time in a row she stated that advanced technologies were enhancing production capabilities across sectors but were also sharply increasing demand for critical resources such as water and energy, highlighting the need of managing increasing constraints alongside innovation-led growth. 

The focus on tech-based expansions follows observation made in the Economic Survey 2025-26, presented on 30th January 2026 which claimed that India’s AI moment would not be determined by who builds the largest models, but by who manages constraints more effectively.  

As per the survey, these constraints consist of access to computing power, availability of electricity, skilled talent, job creation, and capital with the AI chapter linked to these challenges to broader and often disconnected policy debates. 

Union Budget on Visual Effects and Gaming 



The union budget 2026 has also included the visual effects and gaming industry, the FM Nirmala Sitharaman said during presenting budget that “India’s Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics AVGC sector is a growing industry, projected to require 2 million professionals by 2030. I propose to support the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, Mumbai in setting up AVGC Content Creator Labs in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges.” 

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 12:22 PM IST
QUICK LINKS