LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > US court orders spyware company NSO to stop targeting WhatsApp, reduces damages

US court orders spyware company NSO to stop targeting WhatsApp, reduces damages

US court orders spyware company NSO to stop targeting WhatsApp, reduces damages

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 18, 2025 22:40:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US court orders spyware company NSO to stop targeting WhatsApp, reduces damages

By Raphael Satter WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. court has ordered Israel's NSO Group to stop targeting Meta Platforms' WhatsApp messaging service, a development the spyware company warned could put it out of business. In a 25-page ruling handed down Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Phyllis Hamilton imposed a permanent injunction on NSO Group's efforts to break into WhatsApp, one of the world's most widely used communications platforms. Hamilton also handed NSO a significant break on the damages awarded in a recently concluded jury trial, reducing the punitive damages it owes Meta from about $167 million to $4 million.  The injunction is likely to pose a challenge to NSO, which has for years been accused of facilitating human rights abuses through its flagship hacking tool, Pegasus.  Pegasus takes advantage of weaknesses in commonly deployed pieces of software to power its surveillance, making WhatsApp one of its bigger targets. NSO has previously argued that an injunction preventing it from going after WhatsApp "would put NSO’s entire enterprise at risk" and "force NSO out of business," according to the judgment. Meta executives celebrated the decision. “Today’s ruling bans spyware maker NSO from ever targeting WhatsApp and our global users again," WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart said on X. "We applaud this decision that comes after six years of litigation to hold NSO accountable for targeting members of civil society." NSO, which has long insisted its products fight serious crime and terrorism, did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the ruling. The company was recently purchased by Hollywood producer Robert Simmonds, according to a report earlier this month in tech publication TechCrunch. Simmonds did not immediately return an email. (Reporting by Raphael SatterEditing by Marguerita Choy)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 10:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

EU needs more focus on self-driving to catch up with rivals, says Bolt CEO

Nexperia China unit asserts its independence as tensions with the Netherlands run high

Micron to exit server chips business in China after ban, sources say

Apple clinches exclusive US media rights for F1 races under five-year deal

Apple clinches exclusive US media rights for F1 races under five-year deal

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 4-Flights resume at Dhaka airport after fire forced operations to halt

Kering nears sale of beauty unit to L'Oreal, sources say

Calandagan beats world-class field to win British Champion Stakes

UPDATE 1-Crowds start to gather for anti-Trump 'No Kings' rallies

Kering nears sale of beauty unit to L'Oreal, sources say

Soccer-Welbeck brace gives Brighton 2-1 win over Newcastle

Mid-Air Scare Caught On Video: Air China Flight Makes Emergency Landing, Passengers Panic After Power Bank In Overhead Luggage Catches Fire

Kering nears sale of beauty unit to L'Oreal, sources say

UPDATE 2-Bundesliga Top Scorers

Kering nears $4 billion sale of beauty unit to L'Oreal, WSJ reports

US court orders spyware company NSO to stop targeting WhatsApp, reduces damages

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US court orders spyware company NSO to stop targeting WhatsApp, reduces damages

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US court orders spyware company NSO to stop targeting WhatsApp, reduces damages
US court orders spyware company NSO to stop targeting WhatsApp, reduces damages
US court orders spyware company NSO to stop targeting WhatsApp, reduces damages
US court orders spyware company NSO to stop targeting WhatsApp, reduces damages
QUICK LINKS