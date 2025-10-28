LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > US judge decertifies Apple app store class action

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 28, 2025 02:57:15 IST

(Reuters) -A federal judge on Monday decertified a class action by tens of millions of Apple customers who accused the company of monopolizing the market for iPhone apps by banning purchases outside its App Store, leading to higher prices. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, reversed her February 2024 decision allowing Apple account holders who spent $10 or more on app or in-app content to sue as a group. Rogers said the plaintiffs "failed to provide a model capable of reliably showing classwide injury and damages in one stroke." (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Nia Williams)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 2:57 AM IST
