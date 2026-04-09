Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch: Updated Design Elemnet, Enhanced Features And Much More, Check All Details And Ex-Showroom Price

Berlin based Automobile manufacturing company Volkswagen has introduced the facelift variant of Taigun. The SUV is launched with a mix of design revisions, features upgrades, and new vibrant shades
It starts with a glance. Turns into a feeling. And stays with you, long after the drive begins.
The new Taigun.
Welcome to driving.
Pre-book now on: https://t.co/v9fphWWPDR #VolkswagenIndia #Volkswagen #NewTaigun #VolkswagenTaigun pic.twitter.com/9PxaaboyDP
— Volkswagen India (@volkswagenindia) April 9, 2026
(This is a developing story)
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
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