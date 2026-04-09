Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch: Updated Design Elemnet, Enhanced Features And Much More, Check All Details And Ex-Showroom Price

Berlin based Automobile manufacturing company Volkswagen has introduced the facelift variant of Taigun. The SUV is launched with a mix of design revisions, features upgrades, and new vibrant shades

It starts with a glance. Turns into a feeling. And stays with you, long after the drive begins.

The new Taigun.

Welcome to driving.

Pre-book now on: https://t.co/v9fphWWPDR #VolkswagenIndia #Volkswagen #NewTaigun #VolkswagenTaigun pic.twitter.com/9PxaaboyDP

— Volkswagen India (@volkswagenindia) April 9, 2026