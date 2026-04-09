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Home > Tech and Auto News > Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch: Updated Design Elemnet, Enhanced Features And Much More, Check All Details And Ex-Showroom Price

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch: Updated Design Elemnet, Enhanced Features And Much More, Check All Details And Ex-Showroom Price

Volkswagen has launched facelift version of its popular SUV Taigun with updated design element, enhanced features and styling. The facelift variant comes at starting ex-showroom price of Rs 12 lakh

Volkswagen Taigun facelift launched, credit: X
Volkswagen Taigun facelift launched, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 9, 2026 12:13:53 IST

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Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch: Updated Design Elemnet, Enhanced Features And Much More, Check All Details And Ex-Showroom Price

Berlin based Automobile manufacturing company Volkswagen has introduced the facelift variant of Taigun. The SUV is launched with a mix of design revisions, features upgrades, and new vibrant shades 



(This is a developing story) 

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Tags: taigun faceliftVolkswagenVolkswagen Taigun

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Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch: Updated Design Elemnet, Enhanced Features And Much More, Check All Details And Ex-Showroom Price

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Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch: Updated Design Elemnet, Enhanced Features And Much More, Check All Details And Ex-Showroom Price

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Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch: Updated Design Elemnet, Enhanced Features And Much More, Check All Details And Ex-Showroom Price
Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch: Updated Design Elemnet, Enhanced Features And Much More, Check All Details And Ex-Showroom Price
Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch: Updated Design Elemnet, Enhanced Features And Much More, Check All Details And Ex-Showroom Price
Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch: Updated Design Elemnet, Enhanced Features And Much More, Check All Details And Ex-Showroom Price

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