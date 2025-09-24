How to Use WhatsApp’s New In-App Translation Feature On Android and iPhone For Multilingual Chats

WhatsApp has come up with a new translation feature for users worldwide. The new feature will help its three billion users to communicate in multiple languages more effectively. The tool is designed in such a way that it will work entirely on the user’s device. This effectively means WhatsApp cannot access or store translated content.

The messaging app company says the feature will allow users to connect more deeply with loved ones and communities worldwide.

WhatsApp Translation to Gradually Roll Out for Android and iPhone Users

According to reports, the rollout of the feature will be gradual for both Android and iPhone users. WhatsApp has advised to keep the app updated to access the feature as soon as it becomes available.

“This new feature is designed with our linguistically diverse audience in mind,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said. “With conversations happening daily in multiple languages, in-app translation can reduce misunderstandings and foster clearer communication.”

How the WhatsApp Translation Tool Works

WhatsApp has explained how to use the translation feature. Users have to long-press a message and tap “Translate.” After selecting and downloading a preferred language, translations become available for future messages. The feature effectively eliminates the need for external translation apps or copy-pasting.

Android users can translate messages into six languages – English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic, while iPhone users will have access to over 19 languages.

The feature gives an option to Android users, wherein they can enable automatic translation for entire chat threads.

This feature, when activated, helps all incoming messages in that conversation be translated automatically. Currently, this automatic translation is exclusive to Android.

WhatsApp Addresses Privacy and Security Concerns

The company has addressed the privacy and security concerns associated with the installation of the feature.

According to reports, all translations are processed on the user’s device. This means WhatsApp cannot view or store the content of the user. This aligns with its end-to-end encryption policy and the company’s goal to maintain user confidentiality.

Users need to keep their WhatsApp app updated to use the translation feature. The company will expand language support over time but has not provided a fixed schedule for full availability.

