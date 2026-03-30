LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bajaj pulsar 180 Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Assembly Elections 2026 jd vance Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz bajaj pulsar 180 Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Assembly Elections 2026 jd vance Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz bajaj pulsar 180 Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Assembly Elections 2026 jd vance Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz bajaj pulsar 180 Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Assembly Elections 2026 jd vance Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bajaj pulsar 180 Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Assembly Elections 2026 jd vance Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz bajaj pulsar 180 Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Assembly Elections 2026 jd vance Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz bajaj pulsar 180 Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Assembly Elections 2026 jd vance Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz bajaj pulsar 180 Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Assembly Elections 2026 jd vance Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > When Will New Pulsar 180 Launch? Bajaj’s Iconic Bike Spotted At Dealership; Check Timeline, Expected Price And New Features

When Will New Pulsar 180 Launch? Bajaj’s Iconic Bike Spotted At Dealership; Check Timeline, Expected Price And New Features

The Bajaj Pulsar 180 has been spotted at a dealership ahead of launch, hinting at an updated design and features with an official debut expected soon.

bajaj pulsar 180 comeback 2026
bajaj pulsar 180 comeback 2026

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 30, 2026 21:34:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

When Will New Pulsar 180 Launch? Bajaj’s Iconic Bike Spotted At Dealership; Check Timeline, Expected Price And New Features

Bike lovers have been waiting for news of the new version of the Bajaj Pulsar 180, after seeing it in person at a dealership. This may indicate that Bajaj Auto is planning to launch this well-known bike model with updated features and designs.

There are images with the motorcycle in almost production-ready condition, so the launch may be coming soon. The Pulsar 180 is a well-known name in India’s motorcycle market and will likely draw attention from former fans and new buyers alike.

Bajaj Pulsar 180 comeback 2026: Visual and Design Changes

So far, we’ve seen that the new Pulsar 180 has a similar design to previous versions, but with many modifications to the current style and appearance. The new graphics applied to the new model are intended to give it a much more modern look than the previous versions, while at the same time, retaining the original Pulsar’s identity.

You Might Be Interested In

Although the overall contour of the motorcycle is very similar to earlier models, there are slight differences in the design and appearance of each feature of the motorcycle that will make it look much sharper than the current Pulsar 180. The new Pulsar 180 will still have the same sporty appearance as the previous models, i.e., muscular fuel tank, split-style seat, and muscular stance that have made the Pulsar series so popular.

Bajaj Pulsar 180 comeback 2026: Engine And Performance Expectations

Bajaj is expected to follow through with the Pulsar 180 and offer a 178cc engine (like the previous model), with tuning to ensure performance on par with the previous version while providing excellent fuel economy.

The motorcycle should be usable in a more relaxed, commuter-oriented way (and some limited freeway usages), with Bajaj working to meet the updated emissive guidelines and improve performance through minor modifications.

Bajaj Pulsar 180 comeback 2026: Features And Equipment

The new version of the motorcycle will likely be equipped with a variety of features, likely including an updated instrument cluster (semi-digital), lights (new lighting), and braking components.

It will also likely be upgraded in terms of suspension and handling so that it will offer a better riding experience; however, none of this will be definitively confirmed until Bajaj has formally released the motorbike.

Bajaj Pulsar 180 comeback 2026: Launch Timeline And Market Impact

The fact that it has already reached dealership lots means that it is fairly close to an official announcement. Bajaj is expected to position the new Pulsar 180 motorcycle as a very good mid-range motorcycle choice in the motorcycle market.

With its legacy and updated features, the Bajaj Pulsar 180 could once again become a popular choice among riders looking for a mix of style, performance, and affordability.

Also Read: 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bajaj pulsar 180bajaj pulsar 180 comeback 2026home-hero-pos-13new bajaj pulsar 180

RELATED News

Next Gen Toyota Fortuner Updates: New Platform, Upgraded Design, And Modern Interior—Check All Specs And Launch

PS5 Prices Hiked Globally: Sony PlayStation 5 Cost Raised To $649 Amid Chip Crunch And Falling Sales- Will India Be Next?

Android 17 Beta 3 Update: Google Releases Latest Version, Brings Back Single-Tap Wi-Fi Toggle | Check Supported Devices List And How To Install

What Led To Nokia Layoffs? Around 14,000 Employees Asked To Leave After Annual Performance Review; India Operations To Be Affected

PS5 Price Hike Update: Sony Increases Prices For PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro And Portal Across Global Markets From April 2; Check Expected Rates For India

LATEST NEWS

‘No MS Dhoni Or…’: Chennai Super Kings’ Long-Standing 227-Match Streak Breaks During RR vs CSK Match

Who Owns Mahan Air? Iranian Plane Bound For New Delhi Carrying Humanitarian Aid Damaged In US Airstrike At Mashhad International Airport Amid Escalating West Asia Conflict

RR vs CSK, IPL 2026: Did Ravindra Jadeja Point At Chennai Super Kings’ Camp After Dismissing Shivam Dube In Guwahati? Watch Viral VIDEO

Who Is Michael Rousseau? Air Canada CEO To Step Down After English-Only Message Row Following LaGuardia crash

CSK vs RR: Sanju Samson Fails to Impress on Chennai Super Kings Debut vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, Fans Unhappy With Star Batter — Watch Video

What Is Vijay’s Net Worth? TVK Chief Declares Assets Worth Rs 404 Crore In Poll Affidavit Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026

Deadly Jebel Iraq Gold Mining Site Massacre Leaves 70+ Dead After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire, Raises Alarm Over South Sudan’s Security Crisis

MS Dhoni to Retire After IPL 2026? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Drops Major Hint on Thala’s Future Ahead of CSK vs RR

Ex-Pak Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa’s Health Update: Dead Or Alive? Viral Death Rumours Spread After Drastic Fall Led To Severe Head Injury

‘I’m Not His Staffer, I’m Not Involved In…’ Usha Vance Finally Opens Up About Disagreements With JD Vance Amid 4th Child Controversy

When Will New Pulsar 180 Launch? Bajaj’s Iconic Bike Spotted At Dealership; Check Timeline, Expected Price And New Features

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

When Will New Pulsar 180 Launch? Bajaj’s Iconic Bike Spotted At Dealership; Check Timeline, Expected Price And New Features

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

When Will New Pulsar 180 Launch? Bajaj’s Iconic Bike Spotted At Dealership; Check Timeline, Expected Price And New Features
When Will New Pulsar 180 Launch? Bajaj’s Iconic Bike Spotted At Dealership; Check Timeline, Expected Price And New Features
When Will New Pulsar 180 Launch? Bajaj’s Iconic Bike Spotted At Dealership; Check Timeline, Expected Price And New Features
When Will New Pulsar 180 Launch? Bajaj’s Iconic Bike Spotted At Dealership; Check Timeline, Expected Price And New Features

QUICK LINKS