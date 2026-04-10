Who Is Harshita Arora? From Saharanpur To San Francisco: How She Became The Youngest General Partner At Y Combinator Without Even Attending School

Harshita Arora Early Life and Start as an Entrepreneur

Harshita Arora, born in Saharanpur, started exploring design at the age of 13 and moved toward coding by the age of 15. She left the formal schooling early to focus on building products, a decision that diverged from conventional academic paths.

At the age of 16, she developed a cryptocurrency portfolio tracking application, which gained traction internationally. The app ranked among the top fintech app on Apple’s App store in markets such as the US and Canada. The application was later acquired. This marked her early entry into the startup ecosystem.

AtoB to becoming youngest General Partner at Y Combinator

She later moved to San Franciso and co-founded AtoB as part of the Y Combinator’s Summer 2020 batch. The company did not begin with its current focus. When the initial plan did not work due to Pandemic she moved to the trucking sector.

Despite having no prior experience in logistic, she spent time understanding industry challenges by interacting with truck drivers which led to the development of financial infrastructure tools consisting of fleet cards, instant payouts, and expense management systems.

AtoB has since scaled to serve more than 30,000 fleets across the US and reached a valuation of about $800 million, positioning it within the fintech infrastructure space.

As of April 2026, she was named as General Partner at Y combinator at the age of 25. She had already become the youngest Visiting Partner at the accelerator in 2025

Currently, she works with early-stage founders at evaluating startup applications and supporting companies through initial growth stages. Her experience as a founder in fintech and product development shapes her approach to mentoring.

Recognition and broader impact

Harshita was awarded by the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in 2020 for contribution to innovation. She was also featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in the year 2023. I am delighted that the very talented Harshita Arora has been conferred the Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020! She has been focussing on a wide range of sectors. Her passion towards science, technology and human welfare are clearly visible. pic.twitter.com/DgpZaXbViQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020





Harshita’s rise reflects a broader shift where operators are moving into investment and mentorship roles. It also showcases increasing participation of Indian founder in global startup leadership position Also Read: Anthropic Rolls Out Claude Mythos: Most Powerful AI To Find Software Flaws Faster Than Humans — Know Why It Won’t Be Released Publicly

