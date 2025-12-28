LIVE TV
Will iPhone 18 Feature Samsung's Next-Generation Camera Sensor? Here's What You Need To Know About Apple's Upcoming Lineup

Apple is expected to use Samsung's next-generation camera sensor in its upcoming iPhone 18 series. The media reports and experts suggest that this will change the camera game and it is Samsung likely to start working on it by early 2026.

iPhone 18 to feature Samsung camera
Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 28, 2025 17:40:10 IST

Apple’s camera hardware strategy is expected to change. As per media reports and experts, the South Korean tech giant Samsung is gearing up to produce next-generation image sensor for Apple at its semiconductor facility in Austin. The sensors are expected to debut in the upcoming iPhone 18 series, signaling a potential break from Apple’s exclusive reliance on Sony for smartphone Camera sensors. 

According to reports, the sensors use a three-layer stacked design, an approach that goes beyond today’s commonly used two-layer architectures. Through vertical stacking additional circuitry layers, the design allows more advanced processing to happen closer to the pixel level. This can translate into faster data readout, enhanced low-light performance, improved power efficiency, and higher overall image quality, which means cleaner night shots, reduced rolling shutter effects, and a quicker capture speed. 

What makes it notable? 

The project became particularly notable due to its sensor architecture, which is not mass produced yet for smartphones. As per reports the company is enough confident to bring the technology into volume manufacturing. For Samsung’s semiconductor division, success here would strengthen its position as more than just a memory supplier in the mobile ecosystem. 

To support this project the Samsung is expanding operations at its Austin facility. The reports show that the company has started hiring engineers, technicians and management staff to prepare for the new production line. Prior disclosures to local authorities reportedly outlined plans to invest approximately $19 billion into the site, underlining how strategically important the project is for Samsung’s US manufacturing footprints. 

When will the production begins ?

The production is likely to start in March, once specialised equipment has been installed and tested. The timeline aligns with Apple’s typical hardware development cycle, where the key components are locked in well ahead of a product launch. The iPhone 18 lineup is widely expected to arrive in the first half of 2027, giving Samsung enough time to ramp up output and meet Apple’s strict quality standards. 

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 5:40 PM IST
QUICK LINKS