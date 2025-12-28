Will iPhone 18 Feature Samsung’s Next-Generation Camera Sensor? Here’s What You Need To Know About Apple’s Upcoming Lineup

According to reports, the sensors use a three-layer stacked design, an approach that goes beyond today’s commonly used two-layer architectures. Through vertical stacking additional circuitry layers, the design allows more advanced processing to happen closer to the pixel level. This can translate into faster data readout, enhanced low-light performance, improved power efficiency, and higher overall image quality, which means cleaner night shots, reduced rolling shutter effects, and a quicker capture speed.

What makes it notable?

To support this project the Samsung is expanding operations at its Austin facility. The reports show that the company has started hiring engineers, technicians and management staff to prepare for the new production line. Prior disclosures to local authorities reportedly outlined plans to invest approximately $19 billion into the site, underlining how strategically important the project is for Samsung’s US manufacturing footprints. When will the production begins ?

The production is likely to start in March, once specialised equipment has been installed and tested. The timeline aligns with Apple’s typical hardware development cycle, where the key components are locked in well ahead of a product launch. The iPhone 18 lineup is widely expected to arrive in the first half of 2027, giving Samsung enough time to ramp up output and meet Apple’s strict quality standards. Also Read: Big Update For Apple Phone Lovers: Apple iPhone 18 Launch Delayed, It Will Likely Be Unveiled On…

