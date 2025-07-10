LIVE TV
Home > Uncategorized > Orient Technologies Wins Rs 30-Crore AWS Infrastructure Order From Protean eGov

Orient Technologies Wins Rs 30-Crore AWS Infrastructure Order From Protean eGov

Orient Technologies has secured a Rs 29.86 crore AWS infrastructure order from Protean eGov Technologies, a leader in digital public infrastructure. This five-year project will enhance Orient's position in India’s growing cloud services market, generating recurring revenue. Despite a 5.1% dip in Q4 FY25 profits, Orient’s sales surged by 44%. Protean, previously NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure, supports e-governance initiatives across India.

IT Provider
Orient Technologies, India based IT service provider has secured a purchase order worth approximately Rs 29.86 crore

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 20:15:25 IST

Orient Technologies, India based IT service provider has secured a purchase order worth approximately Rs 29.86 crore. The order is from the Protean eGov Technologies, a 27-year-old public limited company focuses on developing digital public infrastructure.   

A 5-year Project for Enterprise Growth

Their five-year tenure is expected to strengthen Orient Technologies role in India’s growing enterprise cloud and managed services sector. The project is expected to generate recurring revenue over their partnership tenure. 

It will be executed in phases. “This strategic order strengthens our presence in India’s growing cloud infrastructure market,” Orient Technologies stated in the filing.

Protean eGov Technologies was previously known as NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure. The organization is playing a substantial role in building digital public infrastructure for citizen services across India.

Orient Technologies reported a 5.1% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 13.44 crore for Q4 FY25, even as its net sales rose 44% year-on-year to Rs 260.68 crore. The company reported that this order aligns with its strategy to expand offerings in cloud-based infrastructure for large-scale enterprises and public service platforms.

About the Companies

Orient Technologies is an India-based IT services provider specializing in cloud computing, data management, and enterprise infrastructure solutions. It serves a broad range of industries including finance, government, and manufacturing.

Protean eGov Technologies is a digital infrastructure company focused on e-governance initiatives. It provides technology solutions for identity management, financial inclusion, and regulatory compliance, supporting various government and citizen services.

Tags: digital, digital public infrastructure, service

