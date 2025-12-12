LIVE TV
19 Minute Viral Video Part 2 Leaked? Police Warn Citizens Amid Chaos

19 Minute Viral Video Part 2 Leaked? Police Warn Citizens Amid Chaos

Users are cautioned by the authorities that if they come across files, links, or references to the 19 minute video that include terms like ‘viral MMS’ or ‘bache ka video’, it is better to scroll past it without clicking on it, saving it, or sharing it, in order to be on the safe side and avoid any legal issues.

December 12, 2025

One Indian social media video with controversial content and a length of 19 minutes and 34 seconds managed to get a lot of curiosity and online searches for related clips almost immediately, although the original video was restricted to various platforms because of legal actions. Nevertheless, the removal of the video did not stop the coming of new versions that even claimed to be ‘Part 2’ and even ‘Part 3,’ which really confused and scared social media users. Moreover, some people made attempts to profit from the situation by disseminating fake links disguised as the sequel that caught the innocent users in the trap. And, while the original origin of the videos remains a mystery, the authorities have already asserted that they consider most of the circulating content to be either a fake or an artificially created one rather than the original footage.

What About 19 Minute Viral Video Part 2 Leaked?

The authorities have warned that such content is often AI generated and hence, spreads rapidly. Law enforcement officials, specifically from the Haryana Police Cyber Cell, have issued a serious notice regarding these clips going viral. Officer Amit Yadav remarked that the you might say so called ‘Part 2’ videos are not authentic and seem to be made through AI technology. They are created to misguide the viewers and get them to download or share harmful content, he further remarked. 

What Did Police Warn About 19 Minute Viral Video?

In addition to the cybersecurity threats, the police also referred to the legal implicatons of the distribution of obscene or sexually explicit materials. In accordance with the Indian Information Technology (IT) Act, even the distribution of non genuine or AI generated content can result in a jail term ranging from three to five years along with a fine of up to ₹10 lakh. These consequences will depend on specific sections referred to, such as Section 67 or 67A. In extreme cases, provisions of the Indian Penal Code dealing with obscenity and privacy violations may also be invoked. Users are cautioned by the authorities that if they come across files, links, or references to the 19 minute video that include terms like ‘viral MMS’ or ‘bache ka video’, it is better to scroll past it without clicking on it, saving it, or sharing it, in order to be on the safe side and avoid any legal issues.

First published on: Dec 12, 2025
