LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > 19 Minute Viral Video: Which Malware Is Found In The MMS? Steps To Protect Yourself

19 Minute Viral Video: Which Malware Is Found In The MMS? Steps To Protect Yourself

The 19 minutes viral video which went viral on social media is most probably a scam, intended to steal credit card information and personal data with links that are harmful. Users are strongly advised not to interact with any of the links, whether by click or sharing, and to carry out an immediate update of their device's security settings.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 9, 2025 11:19:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

19 Minute Viral Video: Which Malware Is Found In The MMS? Steps To Protect Yourself

The purported ‘19 minute video’, a video that is said to have lasted for 19 minutes and 34 seconds and that allegedly depicted a couple in intimate situations, has been appearing on social media platforms like Instagram and X, thus causing a massive curiosity and interest in searching for the video. However, even though it has gained so much attention, its authenticity is still not backed by any credible source; hence, many experts are thinking it might be deepfake or an AI-tech used for creating fake clips.

19 Minute Viral Video, Malware Found In The MMS

Cybersecurity experts warn that the principal threat is not in the content itself but in the evil links disguised as the download or streaming sources of the video. The users who happen to click on such links may inadvertently get malware or banking trojans installed on their devices. The already installed malicious software can quietly capture sensitive information like banking credentials, OTPs, and login details. Thus, the victims are made liable to financial fraud or complete draining of their accounts.

19 Minute Viral Video

Law enforcement agencies are advising people to consider every link related to the ‘19 minute video’ as dangerous. They recommend not clicking on doubtful links, not sharing or forwarding unverified content, and if people have already interacted with such links, then they should immediately update their mobile security software. Due to the clip being potentially fake and the legal as well as cyber security implications, experts are advising to be careful and digital vigilant instead of being curious or trying to sensationalize the situation.

Also Read: 19 Minute Viral Video: The Hidden Mental and Physical Cost of Explicit Content

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 11:19 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 19 minute MMS19 minute viral clip19 Minute Viral MMS19 minute viral MMS India19-minute video scamviral 19 minute video

RELATED News

Who Is Rajwinder Singh? Indian-Origin Ex-Nurse Jailed For Murdering An Australian Woman in 2018, Body Was Discovered Half Buried On An Isolated Beach

‘Pehle 5 The, Ab…’: Pakistan-Origin Seema Haider Announces Sixth Pregnancy In Span Of Eight Months After 5th Delivery, This Is How Indian Husband Reacted

19 Minute Viral Video: Real Or DeepFake? Police Issue Warning Over Sharing

Who Is Salman Rushdie? The Satanic Verses Author Gets Brutally Slammed After Saying He Is ‘Worried’ About Hindu Nationalism: ‘It Was A Muslim Who Took His Eye Out’

Who Is Manju Warrier? Actor Dileep Blames Ex-Wife For Conspiracy Right After Getting Acquitted, ‘I Am The Real Victim’

LATEST NEWS

8th Pay Commission Update: Government Hints Big Reveal On Report Timeline, But Implementation Still A Mystery

Warby Parker And Google To Launch AI-Powered Smart Glasses In 2026, Check Features And Detail

IPL Auction 2026: Will RCB Finally Get It Right? Top Bowlers Bengaluru May Target To End Death-Over Woes

‘Unlawful Usage’ Pakistan PPP Hits Out At Dhurandhar Over Benazir Bhutto Images Used In The Movie

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 9: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Wakefit IPO Day 2: Retail Shows Interest, GMP Signals Cautious Optimism

19 Minute Viral Video: Which Malware Is Found In The MMS? Steps To Protect Yourself

IPL Auction 2026: Complete List Of 350 Players With Base Prices – Capped, Uncapped, Indian & International Stars

Gold Flat, Silver Gains Ahead Of US Fed Decision: MCX Key Levels And Market Insights

The 30-30-30 Rule For Weight Management: Everything You Need to Know

19 Minute Viral Video: Which Malware Is Found In The MMS? Steps To Protect Yourself

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

19 Minute Viral Video: Which Malware Is Found In The MMS? Steps To Protect Yourself

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

19 Minute Viral Video: Which Malware Is Found In The MMS? Steps To Protect Yourself
19 Minute Viral Video: Which Malware Is Found In The MMS? Steps To Protect Yourself
19 Minute Viral Video: Which Malware Is Found In The MMS? Steps To Protect Yourself
19 Minute Viral Video: Which Malware Is Found In The MMS? Steps To Protect Yourself

QUICK LINKS