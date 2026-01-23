LIVE TV
6 Minutes 39 Seconds Fatima Jatoi Viral MMS: Pakistani Influencer Breaks Silence On Private Video Leak, Says 'I Feel Like….'

6 Minutes 39 Seconds Fatima Jatoi Viral MMS: Pakistani Influencer Breaks Silence On Private Video Leak, Says ‘I Feel Like….’

Cybersecurity professionals advise users to avoid searching for or clicking on unverified links because these links frequently lead to scams while they risk legal and security problems.

Published: January 23, 2026 12:33:22 IST

6 Minutes 39 Seconds Fatima Jatoi Viral MMS: Pakistani Influencer Breaks Silence On Private Video Leak, Says ‘I Feel Like….’

The online trend about ‘6 Minutes 39 Seconds’ has emerged because Fatima Jatoi, a Pakistani TikTok influencer, became associated with a private video that allegedly runs for that specific length. People on social media and search engines and messaging apps started spreading rumors about Jatoi after they searched for links to the supposed full video. The posts received extensive distribution through Instagram and X and TikTok, which created a cycle of curiosity and confusion among internet users.

6 Minutes 39 Seconds Fatima Jatoi Viral MMS: What Did Pakistani Influencer Say?

News outlets and cybersecurity experts who conducted fact checking discovered no verified video evidence that matched the description of a ‘6 Minutes 39 Seconds’ clip which involved Fatima Jatoi. Fatima Jatoi said ‘The first time I clicked on the video link, I realized it was created by AI. My family saved me from jumping off the building because I wanted to end my life. Every video that has appeared in my name is completely fake. I am not in this video’. The reports show that claims exist without proof because they rely on internet falsehoods and clickbait and phishing scams. The viral links which are spreading across the internet contain dangers because they attempt to direct users toward hazardous websites which will steal their personal information and install harmful software and generate website traffic by taking advantage of people snooping around. Jatoi has publicly denied all claims about her existence in such videos while no trustworthy sources have verified any existence of this footage.

6 Minutes 39 Seconds Fatima Jatoi Viral MMS

The current trend demonstrates how digital misinformation together with deepfake technology and unverified information spreads through social media when it includes influencers and viral video falsehoods. Cybersecurity professionals advise users to avoid searching for or clicking on unverified links because these links frequently lead to scams while they risk legal and security problems. The episode shows how important critical thinking and digital literacy have become in society because sensational content about private individuals spreads without any proof or context.

Also Read: Who Is Arohi Mim? Viral 3-Minute 24-Second MMS Video Sparks Nationwide Debate On Consent, Privacy, And Digital Security

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 12:33 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

6 Minutes 39 Seconds Fatima Jatoi Viral MMS: Pakistani Influencer Breaks Silence On Private Video Leak, Says ‘I Feel Like….’

6 Minutes 39 Seconds Fatima Jatoi Viral MMS: Pakistani Influencer Breaks Silence On Private Video Leak, Says ‘I Feel Like….’

