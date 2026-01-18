Indian Tourists Chant ‘Jai Shiv Sena’ On Paris Streets, Video Sparks Backlash | WATCH

A video of Indian tourists chanting slogans on a busy street in Paris has sparked a heated online debate, attracting both support and criticism from social media users. The clip, shared on Instagram by Shivsenamumbailive, shows a man placing his arm around a street performer while loudly shouting “Jai Shiv Sena” and “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai.”

Several others nearby joined in, echoing the chants as the street performance continued.

Street Performer Appears Uncomfortable

In the video, the street performer is seen gesturing repeatedly for the group to lower their voices, trying to continue his act despite the loud chanting. His body language indicated discomfort, which became a focal point for viewers online who felt the slogans were disruptive in a public performance setting abroad.

Social Media Divided Over The Incident

The video quickly gained traction, dividing opinion among social media users. Some defended the group, framing the chanting as an expression of cultural pride and identity, while others criticised the behaviour as inappropriate in a foreign public space.

Comments Reflected Contrasting Views

“We need to learn a lot of civic sense if we want to earn respect globally,” highlighting concerns about respecting local norms and public decorum. “Jai Maharashtra,” showing backing for the slogans and the sentiment behind them. The incident has also reignited discussions on cultural expression, tourist behaviour, and civic responsibility, with many debating how actions abroad are perceived internationally.

