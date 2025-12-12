LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO russia bcci 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO russia bcci 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO russia bcci 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO russia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO russia bcci 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO russia bcci 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO russia bcci 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO russia
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Internet Buzzes As 40 Minute Video Goes Online After 19 Minute Viral MMS

Internet Buzzes As 40 Minute Video Goes Online After 19 Minute Viral MMS

The internet is practically buzzing with a 40 minute video that purportedly prolongs the notorious 19 minute viral MMS, which is indeed a cause of curiosity and concern to many people. The authorities have issued a warning saying that the video is most probably fake or tampered with and advised people not to click the links or share the video to stay away from cyber risks and legal issues.

Internet Buzzes As 40 Minute Video Goes Online After 19 Minute Viral MMS (Image Credit: X)
Internet Buzzes As 40 Minute Video Goes Online After 19 Minute Viral MMS (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 12, 2025 14:13:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Internet Buzzes As 40 Minute Video Goes Online After 19 Minute Viral MMS

Following the massive buzz surrounding the 19 minute viral MMS, a 40 minute video that is rumored to be the one circulating online is now the center of attention on social media. The video, purportedly the original’s extended version, has already gained the interest of millions of users on different platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Telegram. Despite the heightening of netizens’ curiosity to the extreme, the authorities together with the cybersecurity experts have warned against the video’s downloading and sharing, claiming that the content is most likely to be misleading, manipulated, or artificially created. It is said that many of the links that purport to lead to the 40 minute video are in fact bait to either gather personal information or implant malware.

 40 minute video After 19 minute MMS Incident

The cybersecurity experts have indicated that the 40 minute video is to be treated as the 19 minute MMS incident where huge panic and misinformation were created together with the widespread online fear of misinformation. A group of specialists has claimed that such content frequently attracts human curiosity and takes advantage of users’ caution, thus opening the door to phishing, spyware, and other cybercrimes. The enforcement agencies, including cyber cells from various states, have said that there is no verified source for the video and it could be completely fabricated. Users should not click on any unknown links, download any content from untrusted sources, or participate in conversations that contribute to the viral trend.

40 minutes video

In addition to cybersecurity issues, the sharing of obscene or sensitive content has also resulted in the authorities pointing out the legal consequences. Under India’s Information Technology (IT) Act and certain provisions of the Indian Penal Code, distribution of sexually explicit or manipulated material may lead to imprisonment and heavy fines, irrespective of the fact that the content is fake or AI generated. Police and digital safety agencies are constantly reminding the public to be alert, report any suspicious content, and refrain from taking part in viral challenges or downloading, as they stress that the ‘curiosity’ may result in very severe digital and legal consequences. The whole episode of the 40 minutes video is a glaring reminder of the hazards of online hype.

Also Read: 19 Minute Viral Video Part 2 Leaked? Police Warn Citizens Amid Chaos

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 2:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 19 mins video19 minute MMS40 minutes video40 minutes viral video40 minutes viral video linkviral mms indiaviral MMS video

RELATED News

2026 Men’s World Cup: ICC Opens Ticket Sales, Here’s How You Can Buy As Prices Begin At ₹100 But The Most Expensive One Is For….

What Happens When A Passport Is Revoked? Restrictions Explained As Goa Nightclub Owners’ Passports Get Suspended

The 19 Minute Video Fame Influencer Sofik SK Pushes Fans To Telegram With iPhone Giveaways After MSS Scandal

Can Eggs Cause Cancer? Eggoz Cancer Controversy Explained As Brand Rejects Viral Claims of AOZ and Genotoxic Ingredients, Health Experts Weigh In

The Art Of Going Instagram Official: From Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau To Dua Lipa-Callum Turner, What Drives Celebrity Couples To Announce Their Love Online

LATEST NEWS

Delhi School Admissions 2026: Last Dates, Required Documents, Fees and Online Application Guide

Ravindra Jadeja’s Wife Rivaba Sparks Fresh Row: Claims Cricketers ‘Indulge In Wrongful Activities’ On Foreign Tours, Says ‘But Not My Husband’

Planning To Buy Tata Sierra, Here Is A Step By Step Guide To Book The Latest SUV Online & Offline

Shashi Tharoor Snubs Congress Again, Skips 3rd Straight Party Meeting, Sparks Speculations About His Future

Vinesh Phogat Shocks Fans With Retirement U-Turn, Prepares For 2028 LA Olympics Push

Saali Mohabbat Review: Radhika Apte Shines in Zee5’s Twisty Domestic Thriller, Tisca Chopra’s Debut Makes It Even Wilder

Bored Watching The Same Moon Every Day, This Planet Has More Moons Than You Ever Imagined

‘Dhurandhar’ Star Akshaye Khanna Was Set To Marry Karisma Kapoor- Here’s Why It Never Happened And He’s Still Single, Reason Will Surprise You

Applying For US Visa? Authorities Could Ask For DNA, Social Media History And Family Information – Everything Explained

The Game Awards 2025: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Sweeps Nine Awards – Check Full List Of Awards

Internet Buzzes As 40 Minute Video Goes Online After 19 Minute Viral MMS

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Internet Buzzes As 40 Minute Video Goes Online After 19 Minute Viral MMS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Internet Buzzes As 40 Minute Video Goes Online After 19 Minute Viral MMS
Internet Buzzes As 40 Minute Video Goes Online After 19 Minute Viral MMS
Internet Buzzes As 40 Minute Video Goes Online After 19 Minute Viral MMS
Internet Buzzes As 40 Minute Video Goes Online After 19 Minute Viral MMS

QUICK LINKS