Internet Buzzes As 40 Minute Video Goes Online After 19 Minute Viral MMS

Following the massive buzz surrounding the 19 minute viral MMS, a 40 minute video that is rumored to be the one circulating online is now the center of attention on social media. The video, purportedly the original’s extended version, has already gained the interest of millions of users on different platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Telegram. Despite the heightening of netizens’ curiosity to the extreme, the authorities together with the cybersecurity experts have warned against the video’s downloading and sharing, claiming that the content is most likely to be misleading, manipulated, or artificially created. It is said that many of the links that purport to lead to the 40 minute video are in fact bait to either gather personal information or implant malware.

40 minute video After 19 minute MMS Incident

The cybersecurity experts have indicated that the 40 minute video is to be treated as the 19 minute MMS incident where huge panic and misinformation were created together with the widespread online fear of misinformation. A group of specialists has claimed that such content frequently attracts human curiosity and takes advantage of users’ caution, thus opening the door to phishing, spyware, and other cybercrimes. The enforcement agencies, including cyber cells from various states, have said that there is no verified source for the video and it could be completely fabricated. Users should not click on any unknown links, download any content from untrusted sources, or participate in conversations that contribute to the viral trend.

40 minutes video

In addition to cybersecurity issues, the sharing of obscene or sensitive content has also resulted in the authorities pointing out the legal consequences. Under India’s Information Technology (IT) Act and certain provisions of the Indian Penal Code, distribution of sexually explicit or manipulated material may lead to imprisonment and heavy fines, irrespective of the fact that the content is fake or AI generated. Police and digital safety agencies are constantly reminding the public to be alert, report any suspicious content, and refrain from taking part in viral challenges or downloading, as they stress that the ‘curiosity’ may result in very severe digital and legal consequences. The whole episode of the 40 minutes video is a glaring reminder of the hazards of online hype.

