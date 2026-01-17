LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Muslim Youth Apologises After Video Of Rinsing Mouth In Golden Temple’s Amrit Sarovar Goes VIRAL

Muslim Youth Apologises After Video Of Rinsing Mouth In Golden Temple’s Amrit Sarovar Goes VIRAL

A video showing a young Muslim man, Subhan Rangreez, inside the sarovar of Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar has gone viral on social media. The youth later released a video statement offering an apology and explaining his actions.

Muslim Youth Apologises After Video Of Rinsing Mouth In Golden Temple's Amrit Sarovar Goes VIRAL (Screengrab From X)
Muslim Youth Apologises After Video Of Rinsing Mouth In Golden Temple's Amrit Sarovar Goes VIRAL (Screengrab From X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 17, 2026 04:06:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Muslim Youth Apologises After Video Of Rinsing Mouth In Golden Temple’s Amrit Sarovar Goes VIRAL

A video showing a young Muslim man, Subhan Rangreez, inside the sarovar of Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism and debate over adherence to religious norms at one of Sikhism’s holiest sites.

You Might Be Interested In

The footage, which circulated extensively online, shows the youth sitting inside the sacred water body and scooping water with his hands. Many social media users and members of the Sikh community termed the act inappropriate, citing the strict religious maryada governing conduct at the shrine.

Youth Issues Clarification And Apology

Following the backlash, the youth released a video statement offering an apology and explaining his actions. He said he had long wished to visit the Golden Temple and maintained deep respect for Sikh religious traditions.

According to him, he was performing wazu (Islamic ablution) at the time and was unaware that such an act violated the sanctity and rules associated with the sarovar.

“I did not know about the ‘Maryada’ of Sri Harmandir Sahib. I sincerely apologise to my Sikh brothers and sisters,” he said, adding that the act was unintentional and stemmed from a lack of awareness.

The youth further stated that he plans to visit the Golden Temple again to personally seek forgiveness.

SGPC Orders Probe Into Incident

As the controversy intensified, the matter was taken up by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which manages Sikh shrines. SGPC chief secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan confirmed that a detailed inquiry has been ordered.

Mannan said the committee would first verify the authenticity of the viral video and examine whether it may have been altered or generated using artificial intelligence.

Questions Raised Over Shrine Security

The SGPC also raised concerns regarding the presence and response of on-duty sewadars at the time of the incident. Officials are expected to assess whether established protocols were followed and if preventive measures were adequate.

Authorities have urged visitors to remain mindful of the religious guidelines while visiting sacred places, stressing that awareness and respect are essential to maintaining harmony at places of worship.

ALSO READ: ‘Hindus Being Murdered, Temples Being Burnt’: UK MP Flags Minority Killings In Bangladesh, Also Mentions Purported Rise Of Islamist Forces

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 4:06 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Golden Temple sarovar incidentGolden Temple viral videoMuslim man Subhan Rangreez ApologizesMuslim youth apology

RELATED News

‘Hindus Being Murdered, Temples Being Burnt’: UK MP Flags Minority Killings In Bangladesh, Also Mentions Purported Rise Of Islamist Forces

Who Is Shrikant Pangarkar? Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Wins Jalna Civic Poll As Independent Candidate, Stirs National Debate

Are You Allowed To Buy Walkie-Talkies? Take Care Of These Legal Requirements Before Purchasing, As Meta, Flipkart Get Fined For Rs.10 Lakh Each For Online Sale

WATCH: ‘Kerala Story Happening In UP’ – Hindu Girl Forced To Wear Hijab By Muslim Friends, Video Goes Viral

BMC Election Results 2026: Mumbai All Set To Get A BJP-Sena Mayor After A Long Hiatus

LATEST NEWS

Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy: Two Kerala Tourists Drown In Tawang District’s Sela Lake As Ice Surface Collapses; One Body Recovered

Javed Akhtar Turns 81, Says ‘Main Ek Badi Regular Life Guzarta Hun, Jo Jee Chahta Woh Khaleta Hun’

‘Greatly Respect The Fact’: Donald Trump Thanks Iran After Reported Cancellation Of Protester Executions

Donald Trump Signals Tariffs On Countries Opposing The US Takeover Of Greenland

Netflix’s ‘Seven Dials’ Brings Agatha Christie To A New Generation | WATCH

From Throne To Tragedy: Why The Pahlavi Family Suffered Tragic Deaths After Exile From Iran | Explained

MAHA TET Result 2025-26 OUT: Check Out Link, How To Download Final Answer Key PDF And Important Details

Hyundai Creta Rolls Out Massive Discounts After Losing Market Lead | Everything You Need To Know

X Down Across US, UK And India: Widespread Outage Leaves Users Unable To Load Timeline Or Posts; How To Fix Issues

Who Is Sukhdeep Singh? Indian-Origin Truck Driver Detained In US Despite Holding A California Licence, What Exactly Happened?

Muslim Youth Apologises After Video Of Rinsing Mouth In Golden Temple’s Amrit Sarovar Goes VIRAL

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Muslim Youth Apologises After Video Of Rinsing Mouth In Golden Temple’s Amrit Sarovar Goes VIRAL

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Muslim Youth Apologises After Video Of Rinsing Mouth In Golden Temple’s Amrit Sarovar Goes VIRAL
Muslim Youth Apologises After Video Of Rinsing Mouth In Golden Temple’s Amrit Sarovar Goes VIRAL
Muslim Youth Apologises After Video Of Rinsing Mouth In Golden Temple’s Amrit Sarovar Goes VIRAL
Muslim Youth Apologises After Video Of Rinsing Mouth In Golden Temple’s Amrit Sarovar Goes VIRAL

QUICK LINKS