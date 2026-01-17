Muslim Youth Apologises After Video Of Rinsing Mouth In Golden Temple’s Amrit Sarovar Goes VIRAL

A video showing a young Muslim man, Subhan Rangreez, inside the sarovar of Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism and debate over adherence to religious norms at one of Sikhism’s holiest sites.

The footage, which circulated extensively online, shows the youth sitting inside the sacred water body and scooping water with his hands. Many social media users and members of the Sikh community termed the act inappropriate, citing the strict religious maryada governing conduct at the shrine.

Youth Issues Clarification And Apology

Following the backlash, the youth released a video statement offering an apology and explaining his actions. He said he had long wished to visit the Golden Temple and maintained deep respect for Sikh religious traditions.

According to him, he was performing wazu (Islamic ablution) at the time and was unaware that such an act violated the sanctity and rules associated with the sarovar.

“I did not know about the ‘Maryada’ of Sri Harmandir Sahib. I sincerely apologise to my Sikh brothers and sisters,” he said, adding that the act was unintentional and stemmed from a lack of awareness.

Subhan Rangreez, whose video went viral on social media, apologized for rinsing in the Sarovar at Darbar Sahib. He said he was not aware of the maryada and added that he will also visit Darbar Sahib to seek an apology.

The youth further stated that he plans to visit the Golden Temple again to personally seek forgiveness.

SGPC Orders Probe Into Incident

As the controversy intensified, the matter was taken up by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which manages Sikh shrines. SGPC chief secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan confirmed that a detailed inquiry has been ordered.

Mannan said the committee would first verify the authenticity of the viral video and examine whether it may have been altered or generated using artificial intelligence.

Questions Raised Over Shrine Security

The SGPC also raised concerns regarding the presence and response of on-duty sewadars at the time of the incident. Officials are expected to assess whether established protocols were followed and if preventive measures were adequate.

Authorities have urged visitors to remain mindful of the religious guidelines while visiting sacred places, stressing that awareness and respect are essential to maintaining harmony at places of worship.

