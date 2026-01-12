LIVE TV
Payal Gaming Viral MMS Row: Maharashtra Cyber Police Arrest Suspect For Uploading AI Deepfake Inappropriate Video Of Influencer

Payal Gaming Viral MMS Row: Maharashtra Cyber Police Arrest Suspect For Uploading AI Deepfake Inappropriate Video Of Influencer

Payal Gaming's case raised larger issues again regarding the use of AI created content (deepfakes) and the necessity for more effective protection and legal measures against cyberbullying and malicious digital manipulation.

Photo credit: Instagram/X
Photo credit: Instagram/X

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 12, 2026 15:22:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Payal Gaming Viral MMS Row: Maharashtra Cyber Police Arrest Suspect For Uploading AI Deepfake Inappropriate Video Of Influencer

Social media influencer and famous YouTuber Payal Dhare, better known as Payal Gaming on the internet, was recently embroiled in a shocking digital scandal when a deepfake video purporting to show her went viral. The video clip, which was shared a lot on sites like Telegram and X, falsely claimed to be a private MMS of the streamer and drew enormous interest and search trends on social media. Dhare was quick to react to the situation, publicly disassociating herself from the video and explaining that the footage was AI generated and that she was not involved, causing a great deal of distress and damage to her reputation.

Payal Gaming Viral MMS Row: Maharashtra Cyber Crime Unit’s Action 

Maharashtra Cyber Crime unit acted on her complaint. Cyber police initiated investigation using high-tech digital forensic tools to solve the mystery of the fake video. Officials have verified that the circulated video was indeed a deepfake created by AI technology with the purpose of tarnishing the influencer’s image and deceiving the online community. As the investigation progressed, law enforcement seized a suspect who is believed to be the one that created and uploaded the video, and sent out notices to several people connected to the video’s circulation. The main suspect, who has been named in media reports as Abhishek Jadhav, has taken to social media to publicly express his regret for his actions and is facing legal action under the Information Technology (IT) Act along with other criminal provisions for defamation and cyber harassment that are applicable in the case.

Payal Gaming Viral MMS Row

Dhare’s official announcement requested both the public and the media to refrain from discarding or speculating about the posted fake material, putting stress on the heavy personal and psychological effect that digital abuse can inflict on individuals and their families. She pointed out the misuse of deepfake technology to ruin someone’s reputation and dignity, especially for women online, and thanked Maharashtra Cyber for their quick response. The case has raised larger issues again regarding the use of AI created content (deepfakes) and the necessity for more effective protection and legal measures against cyberbullying and malicious digital manipulation.

Also Read: After 7 Minute 11 Second Viral MMS, Why Is Everyone Searching Fatima Jatoi ‘6 Minutes 39 Seconds’ Video? Everything You Need To Know

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 3:22 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
payal dharePayal Dhare viral MMSpayal gamingPayal Gaming MMS viralPayal Gaming Viral MMSPayal Gaming Viral MMS Row

Payal Gaming Viral MMS Row: Maharashtra Cyber Police Arrest Suspect For Uploading AI Deepfake Inappropriate Video Of Influencer

