Robbery Goes Wrong: Thief Stuck In Kitchen Exhaust Fan Shaft | Check VIRAL Video

Thief Gets Stuck In Kitchen Exhaust Fan: In a bizarre incident straight out of a movie scene, a man attempting a theft in Rajasthan’s Kota ended up trapped in the shaft of a kitchen exhaust fan, hanging helplessly for nearly an hour. The incident took place at the residence of Subhash Kumar Rawat, who was away in Khatushyamji on January 3.

Published: January 6, 2026 13:37:25 IST

How The Failed Theft Unfolded

When his wife returned home around 1 am the next day and unlocked the main gate, the kitchen area was suddenly illuminated by the headlights of a scooter parked outside. To her shock, she found the alleged thief wedged halfway through the kitchen’s exhaust fan shaft, with part of his body inside the house and the rest dangling outside.

Accomplice Flees, Video Goes Viral

According to police, the man had entered the premises intending to steal valuables. However, while attempting to squeeze through the narrow exhaust opening, he got stuck and was unable to free himself. Hearing the commotion, one of his accomplices reportedly fled the spot, leaving him behind.

The dramatic scene drew the attention of locals and continued for nearly an hour as people gathered and assessed the situation. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Police Rescue And Probe Underway

Police later reached the spot, rescued the trapped man and took him into custody. Sources said the accused had arrived in a car with a police sticker, allegedly to avoid suspicion. Authorities are now investigating the case to trace the absconding accomplice and to determine whether the accused is linked to other theft incidents in the area.

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 1:37 PM IST
