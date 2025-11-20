LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Sania Mirza Opens Up On Single Parenting After Divorce From Shoaib Malik, Says 'I Find It Challenging To…'

Sania Mirza Opens Up On Single Parenting After Divorce From Shoaib Malik, Says ‘I Find It Challenging To…’

In a conversation with filmmaker Karan Johar, Sania shared how demanding single parenting can be, especially while balancing a busy professional life.

Sania Mirza
Sania Mirza

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 20, 2025 13:32:08 IST

Sania Mirza Opens Up On Single Parenting After Divorce From Shoaib Malik, Says ‘I Find It Challenging To…’

Sania Mirza, India’s tennis icon, recently opened up about the challenges of being a single parent following her divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. The couple, who married in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding in 2010, had a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, born after they announced Sania’s first pregnancy in April 2018. In 2024, it was revealed that the couple had divorced months earlier, bringing an end to their 14-year marriage.

In a conversation with filmmaker Karan Johar, Sania shared how demanding single parenting can be, especially while balancing a busy professional life. “For me, single parenting is hard, and also because we are working and we do so many different things,” she said. 

Karan noted that being a single parent could also be liberating, but admitted that Sania’s situation was more challenging due to its cross-border nature. “Yours is cross border as well. You have a situation which is even more daunting and overwhelming,” he said.

Sania revealed that one of her biggest challenges is leaving her son in Dubai when she has to travel to India for work. “I find it challenging to leave him because I live in Dubai and I travel to India. That’s the biggest challenge for me to stay away for a period of one week. That for me, is the hardest part, anything else I’m fine with,” she explained.

She also spoke about the loneliness that comes with single parenting. “Amount of times that I have skipped dinner because I didn’t want to eat alone. I think it helped me lose weight. I don’t feel like eating dinner. I would rather just watch something and sleep,” she said.

Sania Mirza is one of India’s most successful tennis players. During her career, she won six major titles, including three in women’s doubles and three in mixed doubles.

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 1:32 PM IST
Sania Mirza Opens Up On Single Parenting After Divorce From Shoaib Malik, Says ‘I Find It Challenging To…’

