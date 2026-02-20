LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > 'Someone Ask Her To Stop': Galgotias University Professor Neha Singh's Memes Swamp Internet Amid China Robodog Row | WATCH

‘Someone Ask Her To Stop’: Galgotias University Professor Neha Singh’s Memes Swamp Internet Amid China Robodog Row | WATCH

Galgotias University found itself at the centre of an online controversy after a video from the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi went viral. University's professor Neha Singh’s memes swamp internet amid China robodog row. Watch it here.

‘Someone Ask Her To Stop’: Galgotias University Professor Neha Singh’s Memes Swamp Internet Amid China Robodog Row | WATCH (Pic Credits: X)
‘Someone Ask Her To Stop’: Galgotias University Professor Neha Singh’s Memes Swamp Internet Amid China Robodog Row | WATCH (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: February 20, 2026 12:30:59 IST

‘Someone Ask Her To Stop’: Galgotias University Professor Neha Singh’s Memes Swamp Internet Amid China Robodog Row | WATCH

Galgotias University: Galgotias University found itself at the centre of an online controversy after a video from the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi went viral. The university representative introduced a robotic dog named “Orion” as an example of campus innovation.

However, social media users were quick to identify the robot as the Unitree Go2, a commercially available quadruped robot manufactured by a Chinese company. Critics alleged that the imported device was being presented as an in-house development, triggering debate over transparency and academic integrity at high-profile technology events.

The issue quickly snowballed, with users questioning whether institutions should clearly differentiate between showcasing purchased technology and claiming original innovation.

Galgotias University: Professor Neha Singh’s Remarks Go Viral

Amid the uproar, Professor Neha Singh from Galgotias University became a trending topic online. In interactions with the media, she clarified that she is not an AI professor but is associated with the management department.

Clips of her statements circulated widely, adding fuel to the controversy. Many social media users dissected her comments, while others urged restraint until the university issued a formal clarification.

University Issues Official Statement

Responding to the backlash, Galgotias University released an official statement on its social media platforms. The institution stated that it had not claimed to have manufactured the robotic dog.

According to the clarification, the robot was procured from a Chinese company and was being used strictly as a demonstration and learning tool to familiarise students with advanced global technologies.

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 12:18 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
‘Someone Ask Her To Stop’: Galgotias University Professor Neha Singh’s Memes Swamp Internet Amid China Robodog Row | WATCH

QUICK LINKS