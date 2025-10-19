Watch: Viral Video Shows Passenger Harassed By Samosa Vendor Over UPI Failure At Jabalpur Station

An incident at Jabalpur railway station on October 17 has caught the attention of social media users. A disagreement between a passenger and a samosa vendor on platform turned violent over a failed digital payment.

According to reports and a viral video, the passenger bought samosas after getting off a train and tried to pay using UPI. When the payment failed, he attempted to return the samosas as the train began to depart. The vendor, however, stopped him, grabbed him by the collar, and demanded money.

In the video, the passenger can be seen looking nervous as he tries to explain that the transaction failed. Fearing he would miss his train, he handed over his smartwatch to the vendor. Following this, the vendor gave him two plates of samosas and let him go.

Shameful incident at Jabalpur , Railway Station A passenger asked for samosas, PhonePe failed to pay, and the train started moving. Over this trivial matter, the samosa seller grabbed the passenger’s collar, accused him of wasting time, and forced the money/samosa. The passenger… pic.twitter.com/Xr7ZwvEVY2 — Honest Cricket Lover (@Honest_Cric_fan) October 18, 2025

The video quickly went viral, prompting the railway authorities to take swift action. The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Jabalpur, confirmed that the vendor has been identified and taken into custody by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). DRM Jabalpur also stated, “Additionally, action is also being taken to cancel the licence of the license.”

The incident has sparked widespread discussion online, with users criticising the aggressive behavior of the vendor and raising concerns about passenger safety at railway stations.

One social media user wrote, “In the video, you can clearly see that the boy isn’t taking the samosa. The vendor forces and physically assaults him to buy a samosa.” Another user reflected on the importance of cash, saying, “Sorry, but cash is still critical. You just can’t be dependent on virtual money… lesson for me too.”

