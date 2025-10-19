LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Watch: Viral Video Shows Passenger Harassed By Samosa Vendor Over UPI Failure At Jabalpur Station

Watch: Viral Video Shows Passenger Harassed By Samosa Vendor Over UPI Failure At Jabalpur Station

The video quickly went viral, prompting the railway authorities to take swift action. The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Jabalpur, confirmed that the vendor has been identified and taken into custody by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Passenger Assaulted Over Failed Digital Payment (X/@Honest_Cric_fan)
Passenger Assaulted Over Failed Digital Payment (X/@Honest_Cric_fan)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 19, 2025 13:46:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch: Viral Video Shows Passenger Harassed By Samosa Vendor Over UPI Failure At Jabalpur Station

An incident at Jabalpur railway station on October 17 has caught the attention of social media users. A disagreement between a passenger and a samosa vendor on platform turned violent over a failed digital payment.

According to reports and a viral video, the passenger bought samosas after getting off a train and tried to pay using UPI. When the payment failed, he attempted to return the samosas as the train began to depart. The vendor, however, stopped him, grabbed him by the collar, and demanded money.

In the video, the passenger can be seen looking nervous as he tries to explain that the transaction failed. Fearing he would miss his train, he handed over his smartwatch to the vendor. Following this, the vendor gave him two plates of samosas and let him go.

The video quickly went viral, prompting the railway authorities to take swift action. The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Jabalpur, confirmed that the vendor has been identified and taken into custody by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). DRM Jabalpur also stated, “Additionally, action is also being taken to cancel the licence of the license.”

The incident has sparked widespread discussion online, with users criticising the aggressive behavior of the vendor and raising concerns about passenger safety at railway stations.

One social media user wrote, “In the video, you can clearly see that the boy isn’t taking the samosa. The vendor forces and physically assaults him to buy a samosa.” Another user reflected on the importance of cash, saying, “Sorry, but cash is still critical. You just can’t be dependent on virtual money… lesson for me too.”

ALSO READ: Watch: Indian Man’s Bizarre Act With Gun-Shaped Lighter In Bangkok Leads To Arrest, Video Goes Viral

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 1:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Jabalpur railway stationJabalpur railway station viral videoviral video

RELATED News

Viral Video: Hundreds Of People Queue Up For Hours To Buy Fire Crackers In Gurugram Ahead Of Diwali

Bengaluru Violent Act Caught On Video: Two Men Rob Two Women, Chop Fingers With Machete, Flee With Gold Jewellery Worth 7 Lakh

Watch: Office Diwali Party Goes Viral As Employee Dances While Holding Laptop

Viral Diwali Video: Mukesh Ambani’s Gentle ‘Come Come Beta’ To A Child, Nita Ambani’s Smile Steals The Show

This Diwali Sweet Is Being Sold For Rs 1.11 Lakh Per Kg, Reason Is…

LATEST NEWS

Trackhouse's Fernandez storms to maiden MotoGP victory at Australian GP

EV supply chain data firm Benchmark Mineral trims workforce, sources say

Watch: Viral Video Shows Passenger Harassed By Samosa Vendor Over UPI Failure At Jabalpur Station

India Delivers Powerful Strike To Pakistan Allies Turkey & Azerbaijan, Tourists Ditch Trips, Economy Takes A Hit

FC Dallas clinches playoff berth with season-ending win at Vancouver

Banking shares' wobbles reveal growing unease over credit risks

‘Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Should Just Retire After This ODI Flop’ Former Indian Bowler On India vs Australia ODIs

Red-hot Red Wings set to host low-scoring Oilers

Pre-Diwali Chaos In Delhi: Delhiites Stuck In Massive Traffic Jams, Memes And Videos Go Viral

Pakistan Launches First Hyperspectral Satellite With Help From China, Tech To Help Country In…

Watch: Viral Video Shows Passenger Harassed By Samosa Vendor Over UPI Failure At Jabalpur Station

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: Viral Video Shows Passenger Harassed By Samosa Vendor Over UPI Failure At Jabalpur Station

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: Viral Video Shows Passenger Harassed By Samosa Vendor Over UPI Failure At Jabalpur Station
Watch: Viral Video Shows Passenger Harassed By Samosa Vendor Over UPI Failure At Jabalpur Station
Watch: Viral Video Shows Passenger Harassed By Samosa Vendor Over UPI Failure At Jabalpur Station
Watch: Viral Video Shows Passenger Harassed By Samosa Vendor Over UPI Failure At Jabalpur Station
QUICK LINKS