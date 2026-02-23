Who Is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri Folk Singer’s Angry Viral Video Shows ‘Dholida Dhol Re Vagad’ Star Thrashing Anchor With Footwear On Stage Over Obscene Remark

Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay recently made headlines after a video of her thrashing an anchor on stage went viral.

The incident occurred during a live Bhojpuri stage show, where the anchor reportedly made an obscene and vulgar remark while asking about her performance rate.

In the video, Nisha can be seen angrily hitting the anchor with her footwear, leaving the audience shocked.

Social media erupted over the incident, with many criticizing the increasing vulgarity in Bhojpuri stage shows. While the government has taken measures to regulate DJs, there is little action against obscene content in live stage performances.

The Viral Incident: Nisha Upadhyay Hits Anchor on Stage

The incident took place during a Bhojpuri cultural show. According to reports, the anchor’s inappropriate comment about Nisha’s performance fee provoked the singer, prompting her to react by hitting him with a slipper on stage.

Watch here:

भोजपुरी सिंगर निशा उपाध्याय ने भरे मंच पर एंकर को चप्पल मार दी। आरोप है कि एंकर निशा उपाध्याय का रेट बता रहा था। भोजपुरी स्टेज शो आजकल सॉफ्ट पोर्न में बदल गया है, जहाँ फूहड़ता की सारी हदें पार की जा रही हैं। सरकार डीजे बंद कर रही है, लेकिन अश्लील और फूहड़ स्टेज शो पर कुछ नहीं बोल… pic.twitter.com/TL3CHGrQLf — The Bihar (@thebiharoffice) February 23, 2026







Bhojpuri stage shows have often been criticized for crossing the boundaries of decency, and this incident has reignited the debate over the content of such performances.

Nisha Upadhyay Seriously Injured During Stage Firing

In a separate alarming incident, Nisha Upadhyay was reportedly injured during celebratory firing at a cultural event in Chapra, Bihar. She sustained a gunshot wound to her left thigh and was immediately admitted to Max Hospital, Patna.

Police are investigating the incident. A spokesperson told India Today:

“We received information about the incident but no written complaint has been filed yet. We are investigating how the gunshots were fired and who were involved.”

Nisha’s condition is reported to be stable, and videos of her performing at the event, minutes before the firing, have surfaced online.

Who is Nisha Upadhyay?

Nisha Upadhyay is a renowned Bhojpuri folk singer from Gaur Basant village in Saran, Bihar, currently residing in Patna. She has gained widespread popularity for her energetic and soulful performances at cultural events across Bihar and beyond.

Some of her most popular songs include:

Dholida Dhol Re Vagad

Navkar Mantra

Hansi Hansi Jaan Marela

Le Le Aaaye Coca Cola

Nisha started singing at the age of four and has since developed a strong fan following on YouTube and Facebook, where millions engage with her performances.

Personal Life of Nisha Upadhyay

Nisha comes from a family with two brothers. She keeps her personal life private, and there have been no reports of any relationships. Currently, she is single and is primarily focused on her singing career, gaining a strong reputation among Bhojpuri cinema and folk music fans.

Social Media Reaction and Bhojpuri Stage Controversy

The viral video of Nisha Upadhyay hitting the anchor has sparked widespread discussion on social media about the nature of Bhojpuri stage shows. Many viewers criticized the shows for crossing the line into vulgarity and called for stricter regulations.

Fans, however, have also praised Nisha for standing up against inappropriate remarks, supporting her response as a defense of her dignity.

ALSO READ: ‘Dua Me Yaad Rakhna’- Shoaib Ibrahim Shares About Dipika Kakar Stomach Cyst Surgery Amid Cancer Treatment