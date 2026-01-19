LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
eknath shinde Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Aujla noida accident news how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei eknath shinde Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Aujla noida accident news how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei eknath shinde Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Aujla noida accident news how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei eknath shinde Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Aujla noida accident news how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
eknath shinde Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Aujla noida accident news how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei eknath shinde Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Aujla noida accident news how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei eknath shinde Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Aujla noida accident news how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei eknath shinde Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Aujla noida accident news how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Who Was U Deepak? Kerala Man Dies By Suicide After Viral Video Accuses Him Of Sexually Harassing Woman On Bus

Who Was U Deepak? Kerala Man Dies By Suicide After Viral Video Accuses Him Of Sexually Harassing Woman On Bus

The debate sparked by U Deepak's death has been extending across the whole of the state and beyond, touching on the issue of social media trials and the defaming of character and mental health pressures.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 19, 2026 12:01:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was U Deepak? Kerala Man Dies By Suicide After Viral Video Accuses Him Of Sexually Harassing Woman On Bus

According to reports, the event started on a Friday when a woman traveller named Shimjitha uploaded a video of her saying that U Deepak had inappropriately touched her during the trip. One weekend in a very packed bus, an accident happened. The video shot on the bus obtained a lot of attention on the internet and was watched by over 2 million people at once, hence provoking strong reactions and debates on the social media networks. The authorities have stated that no official police complaint was made prior to his death and the questioning of the events concerning both the video and U Deepak’s death is still ongoing. The activists and family members are among those who have been critical about the public showing of the video, which they believe was done without going through the legal processes first, and they are also calling for accountability for what they consider as the reckless use of digital shaming.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Was U Deepak? Kerala Man Dies By Suicide After Viral Video Accuses Him Of Sexually Harassing Woman On Bus

U Deepak, a 42-year-old man from Govindhapuram, Kozhikode district, Kerala, faced a public sexual misconduct allegation through a viral video on social media which ultimately brought about his tragic death. U Deepak was working at a textile firm who led a controversy free life and was regarded so by his family and friends. On January 16th, U Deepak was travelling to Kannur for work, his family stated according to media reports. After he did not react to parents ‘ repeated knocks and calls, they notified neighbors who forced the door open and found him hanging in his room. Deepak’s family has claimed that he was suffering from severe mental stress caused by the video going viral, and as a result of this, he was subjected to character assassination.

Viral Video Of Sexually Harassing Woman On Bus, That Turned Out To Be Fake

The debate sparked by U Deepak’s death has been extending across the whole of the state and beyond, touching on the issue of social media trials and the defaming of character and mental health pressures. There were, however, two different receptions to the matter: the defense of the woman as someone who simply wanted to express her worries and the criticism of the content’s virality and its potential to harm people even before the legal process takes its course. The lady who filmed the video eventually reacted by saying that, although she was saddened by U Deepak’s death, she still supported her intention of showing the bus’ uncomfortable behaviour. A case of unnatural death has been registered by the police and they are going through all the evidence connected to the incident as they try to get a better picture of what really happened.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: 40-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide After Viral Kozhikode Bus Sexual Harassment Allegation By Woman Sparks Outrage | Watch Shocking VIDEO

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 12:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-13Kerala man suicideKerala viral video newssexual harassment accusation busU DeepakU Deepak Keralaviral bus video KeralaWho Was U Deepak

RELATED News

Trump Invites Cash-Strapped Pakistan To Join New Board of Peace For Gaza A Day After Asking Nations To Donate At Least $1 Billion For Extended Membership

Indian-Origin Motel Owners Arrested After FBI Raid Exposes Drug, Sex Trafficking Hub in Virginia, Face 10 Years Minimum In Jail

Nawaz Sharif’s Granddaughter-In-Law Dons Sabyasachi For Her Wedding, Leaves Internet Furious, Here’s What You Need To Know About Controversy Over Bride’s Attire

Where Is Erfan Soltani? Wild Theories Claim Iranian Protestor Has Been Killed In Detention, Family Clueless About His Whereabouts

Fatima Jatoi 6-Minute 39-Seconds Video, Arohi Mim 3-minute 24-second MMS Row: Why Leaked Clips From Pakistan And Bangladesh Are Going Viral On Indian Feeds?

LATEST NEWS

Who Was U Deepak? Kerala Man Dies By Suicide After Viral Video Accuses Him Of Sexually Harassing Woman On Bus

Who Is Neville Tata? Rising Tata Leader Faces Uncertainty Over Sir Ratan Tata Trust Induction

Mumbai Mayor Race: Eknath Shinde Takes Big Step To Block Defections, Sena Corporators’ Leader Announcement Likely Today – What We Know

Skoda khushaq Facelift Variant Revealed Ahead Of Launch: 360-Degree Camera, Turbo Petrol Engine, And Updated Interior, See All Details

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 7: Chiranjeevi Film Nears ₹300 Cr Worldwide, Overtakes Prabhas’ The Raja Saab

Gold and Silver Price Today on 19 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) IPO Share Price Soars 96.5% On Stellar Debut, Early Investors Celebrate

‘Mujhe Pata Hai Kisi Ne…’: Parag Tyagi Makes Shocking Black Magic Claim Six Months After Shefali Jariwala’s Sudden Death

‘Taken The Team To New Lows’: Fans Slam Gautam Gambhir On Social Media After New Zealand Shock India In Home Series

Who Is On Trump’s Gaza Board Of Peace? Executive Board, Key Members, And Full List Of Invited Global Leaders Including PM Modi

Who Was U Deepak? Kerala Man Dies By Suicide After Viral Video Accuses Him Of Sexually Harassing Woman On Bus

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was U Deepak? Kerala Man Dies By Suicide After Viral Video Accuses Him Of Sexually Harassing Woman On Bus

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was U Deepak? Kerala Man Dies By Suicide After Viral Video Accuses Him Of Sexually Harassing Woman On Bus
Who Was U Deepak? Kerala Man Dies By Suicide After Viral Video Accuses Him Of Sexually Harassing Woman On Bus
Who Was U Deepak? Kerala Man Dies By Suicide After Viral Video Accuses Him Of Sexually Harassing Woman On Bus
Who Was U Deepak? Kerala Man Dies By Suicide After Viral Video Accuses Him Of Sexually Harassing Woman On Bus

QUICK LINKS