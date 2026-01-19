According to reports, the event started on a Friday when a woman traveller named Shimjitha uploaded a video of her saying that U Deepak had inappropriately touched her during the trip. One weekend in a very packed bus, an accident happened. The video shot on the bus obtained a lot of attention on the internet and was watched by over 2 million people at once, hence provoking strong reactions and debates on the social media networks. The authorities have stated that no official police complaint was made prior to his death and the questioning of the events concerning both the video and U Deepak’s death is still ongoing. The activists and family members are among those who have been critical about the public showing of the video, which they believe was done without going through the legal processes first, and they are also calling for accountability for what they consider as the reckless use of digital shaming.

Who Was U Deepak? Kerala Man Dies By Suicide After Viral Video Accuses Him Of Sexually Harassing Woman On Bus

U Deepak, a 42-year-old man from Govindhapuram, Kozhikode district, Kerala, faced a public sexual misconduct allegation through a viral video on social media which ultimately brought about his tragic death. U Deepak was working at a textile firm who led a controversy free life and was regarded so by his family and friends. On January 16th, U Deepak was travelling to Kannur for work, his family stated according to media reports. After he did not react to parents ‘ repeated knocks and calls, they notified neighbors who forced the door open and found him hanging in his room. Deepak’s family has claimed that he was suffering from severe mental stress caused by the video going viral, and as a result of this, he was subjected to character assassination.

Viral Video Of Sexually Harassing Woman On Bus, That Turned Out To Be Fake

The debate sparked by U Deepak’s death has been extending across the whole of the state and beyond, touching on the issue of social media trials and the defaming of character and mental health pressures. There were, however, two different receptions to the matter: the defense of the woman as someone who simply wanted to express her worries and the criticism of the content’s virality and its potential to harm people even before the legal process takes its course. The lady who filmed the video eventually reacted by saying that, although she was saddened by U Deepak’s death, she still supported her intention of showing the bus’ uncomfortable behaviour. A case of unnatural death has been registered by the police and they are going through all the evidence connected to the incident as they try to get a better picture of what really happened.

