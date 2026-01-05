LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brigitte Macron latest india news allu arjun Delhi News BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro donald trump Brigitte Macron latest india news allu arjun Delhi News BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro donald trump Brigitte Macron latest india news allu arjun Delhi News BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro donald trump Brigitte Macron latest india news allu arjun Delhi News BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brigitte Macron latest india news allu arjun Delhi News BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro donald trump Brigitte Macron latest india news allu arjun Delhi News BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro donald trump Brigitte Macron latest india news allu arjun Delhi News BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro donald trump Brigitte Macron latest india news allu arjun Delhi News BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > 10 People Found Guilty of Cyberbullying French President Emmanuel Macron’s Wife Brigitte Over False Gender, Sexuality Claims

10 People Found Guilty of Cyberbullying French President Emmanuel Macron’s Wife Brigitte Over False Gender, Sexuality Claims

The French court has found ten people guilty for cyber bullying the First lady of France Brigitte Macron. The court has sued right-wing influencer and podcaster Candace Owens and nine other for spreading false claims that she is transgender

Emmanuel Macron with his wife (Wikimedia Commons)
Emmanuel Macron with his wife (Wikimedia Commons)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 5, 2026 16:38:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

10 People Found Guilty of Cyberbullying French President Emmanuel Macron’s Wife Brigitte Over False Gender, Sexuality Claims

A Paris court has found 10 people guilty for the cyber-harassment of France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron. On Monday, 5th January 2026 the French court has found them guilty for spreading false claims about the first lady that she is a transgender woman who was born male, as per the French media. 

You Might Be Interested In

Brigitte and her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, have long faced such falsehoods, including allegations that she was born under the name Jean-Michel Trogneux but that is  the actual name of her older brother. 

The couple’s 24-year age gap has also drawn criticism and barbs, which they largely ignored for years but have recently begun challenging in court. 

You Might Be Interested In

Monday’s ruling marks a victory for the Macrons as they pursue a separate high-profile U.S. defamation lawsuit against right-wing influencer and podcaster Candace Owens, who has also claimed Brigitte was born male. 

The France Info reported that eight men and two women were found guilty in court of making malicious comments about Brigitte Macron’s gender and sexuality, even equating her age difference with her husband to “pedophilia“. The court has sentenced them up to eight months with suspended jail time. 

Speaking with TF1 on Sunday night, Brigitte Macron defended her fight against cyber bullies, hoping it would be an example to others. She said the online attacks against her appeared endless and included “people who broke into my tax website and modified my identity.” 

First lady of France also claimed that her attackers ignored the strong evidence of her gender. 

“A birth certificate is not nothing. It is a father or a mother who goes to declare their child, who says who he is or who she is,” she said. “I want to help adolescents to fight against harassment, and if I do not set an example, it will be difficult.” 

Also Read: 2.6 Million Attacks Daily: Taiwan Warns Of Coordinated Chinese Cyber And Military Threat To Paralyse The Island

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 4:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Brigitte MacronfranceFrance PMhome-hero-pos-5

RELATED News

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei To Flee To Russia Like Bashar Al-Assad? Iran Supreme Leader’s ‘Plan B’ Escape Strategy Revealed As Protests Rock Tehran

Planning To Visit Bali? Know This New Entry Rule Regarding Bank Statements That The Island Could Implement Soon

Who Is Romi Gonen? Israeli Woman Held Hostage By Hamas For 471 Days Breaks Silence On Sexual Abuse, Says ‘They Wanted To Make Me A Sex Slave’

Maggot Food, Freezing Cells, Inmate Deaths: Why NYC Jail Holding Maduro Is Known As ‘Hell On Earth’

Critics Choice Awards 2026: Timothée Chalamet Declares His Love For Kylie Jenner | Watch Makeup Mogul’s Sweet Reaction As She Smiles Back

LATEST NEWS

Marvelous Mrs. India Season 3 Celebrates Beauty, Courage and Transformation in Regal Udaipur

Why Mohammed Shami, His Brother Have Been Summoned By SIR In Kolkata? Fresh Notice Issued After Star Bowler Missed Last Hearing

Dr. Ravi Gupta on the Future of Ayurvedic Oncology in India

Meet Sarabjit Kaur: Indian Sikh Woman Who Converted To Islam, Married In Pakistan And Now Faces Deportation

Bengaluru Shocker: Women Spot Hidden Camera Inside Theatre Washroom; Public Corners Accused, Panic At Cinema Hall | Watch

10 People Found Guilty of Cyberbullying French President Emmanuel Macron’s Wife Brigitte Over False Gender, Sexuality Claims

Andhra Pradesh ONGC Oil Well Accident: Major Gas Leak During Repair Works Leads To Massive Fire, Spark Panic In Villages

After MS Dhoni, Sam Curran Becomes Only The Second Captain To Achieve THIS Feat

Disha Patani’s Hottest Fashion Moments That Prove She’s a Style Icon

Apple Beats Samsung, Exports $50 Billion Worth Of iPhones From India In 2025, Ashwini Vaishnaw Credits PM Modi And ‘Make In India’ Success

10 People Found Guilty of Cyberbullying French President Emmanuel Macron’s Wife Brigitte Over False Gender, Sexuality Claims

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

10 People Found Guilty of Cyberbullying French President Emmanuel Macron’s Wife Brigitte Over False Gender, Sexuality Claims

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

10 People Found Guilty of Cyberbullying French President Emmanuel Macron’s Wife Brigitte Over False Gender, Sexuality Claims
10 People Found Guilty of Cyberbullying French President Emmanuel Macron’s Wife Brigitte Over False Gender, Sexuality Claims
10 People Found Guilty of Cyberbullying French President Emmanuel Macron’s Wife Brigitte Over False Gender, Sexuality Claims
10 People Found Guilty of Cyberbullying French President Emmanuel Macron’s Wife Brigitte Over False Gender, Sexuality Claims

QUICK LINKS