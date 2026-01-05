10 People Found Guilty of Cyberbullying French President Emmanuel Macron’s Wife Brigitte Over False Gender, Sexuality Claims

Brigitte and her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, have long faced such falsehoods, including allegations that she was born under the name Jean-Michel Trogneux but that is the actual name of her older brother.

Monday’s ruling marks a victory for the Macrons as they pursue a separate high-profile U.S. defamation lawsuit against right-wing influencer and podcaster Candace Owens, who has also claimed Brigitte was born male.

The France Info reported that eight men and two women were found guilty in court of making malicious comments about Brigitte Macron’s gender and sexuality, even equating her age difference with her husband to “pedophilia“. The court has sentenced them up to eight months with suspended jail time.

Speaking with TF1 on Sunday night, Brigitte Macron defended her fight against cyber bullies, hoping it would be an example to others. She said the online attacks against her appeared endless and included “people who broke into my tax website and modified my identity.”

First lady of France also claimed that her attackers ignored the strong evidence of her gender.

“A birth certificate is not nothing. It is a father or a mother who goes to declare their child, who says who he is or who she is,” she said. “I want to help adolescents to fight against harassment, and if I do not set an example, it will be difficult.”